Tony Phillips, 32, Arrested In Middle Valley Shooting

Tony Phillips, 32, has been arrested in a shooting in Middle Valley early Thursday morning.

Warrants were obtained by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division charging Phillips with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team worked with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office to take Phillips into custody at a residence in Walker County, Ga.

He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail pending extradition.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7500 block of Irongate Drive to a shooting incident at 1:05 a.m.

on Thursday.

Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local medical facility. The victim received medical treatment and was released.

HCSO detectives processed the scene and are conducting the investigation.

Irongate Drive is off Gann Road.