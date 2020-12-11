 Friday, December 11, 2020 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Additional Arrests Made In Internet Sex Sting

Additional arrests have been made in an Internet sex sting conducted by undercover officers at a hotel on Shallowford Village Drive.

Those arrested were charged with the felony of trafficking for commercial sex.

Those caught answered an ad for sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Also arrested were:

Qudarius Demond Smith, 23, of 1704 Carson Ave. He was also charged with possession of meth for sale or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Cole Underwood, 21, of 297 N. Hill Dr., Cohutta, Ga.

Aurelio Velasques-Aurelio, 32, of G1310 Sewanee Dr., East Ridge

Thomas Brian Cochran, 42, of 50 Stoneview Dr., Carrollton, Ga. He was also charged with possession of meth for sale or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sibley Bryce Evans, 43, of 3804 Birmingham Dr.

Rublelino Velasquez Salas, 34, of 808 S. Moore Road


Police responded to a business in Oakwood Center on Highway 58 after receiving a call about a man found in the bathroom shaving. Police asked him why he was shaving at this location and the man ... (click for more)

Police responded to a business in Oakwood Center on Highway 58 after receiving a call about a man found in the bathroom shaving. Police asked him why he was shaving at this location and the man said he had just gotten out of jail. Police ran the man for any active warrants, which came back negative, and allowed him to continue on his way. * * * Police responded to a theft ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: I Miss Those Coffee Breaks With Coach Weathers At The Southern Restaurant

Many tributes will be written about Legendary Coach Tom Weathers in the next few days after he died Wednesday. I knew the coach off the football field. He came to Kirkman in the mid 60’s while I was in high school and impressed both the faculty and students. I didn't know it for a long time but the coach was a regular listener to my morning show on WDOD. He called me one day ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Take The Vaccine

There are an estimated 145.9 million people who live in the Russian Federation and almost that many comrades who view the Politburo with a wary eye. So, when COVID vaccines became available in the Soviet Union earlier this week it wasn’t a huge surprise to learn only about 25 percent were willing to take it. Now the bottom has fallen out with this late-arriving postscript from the ... (click for more)

UTC Women Host Tennessee Tech Friday Afternoon

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team will host Tennessee Tech at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at the McKenzie Arena. The game was postponed from November 29 due to COVID-19 issues. The Mocs and the Golden Eagles have not met on the court since 2005 at the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Tournament at the Thomas and Mack Center. This will be the 24th meeting ... (click for more)

Joseph Dycus: As NBA Preseason Opens, Will Hawks Cash In On Their Player Spending Spree?

(This is the part three in a three-part series previewing the Atlanta Hawks. In the final installment, we will look at returning players and the Hawks’ overall place in the conference) After making it rain in November, can the Hawks cash in on that investment come spring? Following a promising draft haul and one of the most prolific spending sprees in team history, the Atlanta ... (click for more)


