Additional Arrests Made In Internet Sex Sting

Additional arrests have been made in an Internet sex sting conducted by undercover officers at a hotel on Shallowford Village Drive.

Those arrested were charged with the felony of trafficking for commercial sex.

Those caught answered an ad for sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Also arrested were:

Qudarius Demond Smith, 23, of 1704 Carson Ave. He was also charged with possession of meth for sale or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Cole Underwood, 21, of 297 N. Hill Dr., Cohutta, Ga.

Aurelio Velasques-Aurelio, 32, of G1310 Sewanee Dr., East Ridge

Thomas Brian Cochran, 42, of 50 Stoneview Dr., Carrollton, Ga. He was also charged with possession of meth for sale or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sibley Bryce Evans, 43, of 3804 Birmingham Dr.

Rublelino Velasquez Salas, 34, of 808 S. Moore Road