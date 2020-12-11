9 Qualify Thus Far To Run For Chattanooga Mayor; 9 Others Pick Up Papers

With a week to go, nine candidates have qualified to be on the ballot for mayor of Chattanooga on March 3.
Nine other potential contenders have picked up papers.
Those qualifying thus far to run for mayor:
Monty Bruell
Lon Cartwright
Russell Gilbert
Tim Kelly
George Ryan Love
Andrew McLaren
Kim White
Robert C. Wilson
Elenora Woods
Those picking up include:
Monty Bell
Christopher Dahl
D'Angelo Davis
Wade Hinton
Jean Howard-Hill
Chris Long
Erskine Oglesby
Michele Peterson
Keith Smartt
City Council Races
District 1
Chip Henderson
District 2
Tom Gorman
Jenny Hill
Thomas Lee (picked up)
District 3
Ken Smith (picked up)
Rachael Torrence (picked up)
District 4
Darrin Ledford
Bill Lloyd
District 5
Dennis Clark
Isiah Hester
Alan "AJ" Holman Sr.
Leanne M. Jones
Cynthia G. Stanley-Cash
District 6
Carol Berz (picked up)
District 7
Raquetta Dotley
Ken Hays (picked up)
District 8
DeAndre Anderson
Anthony Byrd
Marie Mott
District 9
Demetrus Coonrod
Isaac Leal (picked up)
Kelvin Scott