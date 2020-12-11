9 Qualify Thus Far To Run For Chattanooga Mayor; 9 Others Pick Up Papers

With a week to go, nine candidates have qualified to be on the ballot for mayor of Chattanooga on March 3.

Nine other potential contenders have picked up papers.

Those qualifying thus far to run for mayor:

Monty Bruell

Lon Cartwright

Russell Gilbert

Tim Kelly

George Ryan Love

Andrew McLaren

Kim White

Robert C. Wilson

Elenora Woods

Those picking up include:

Monty Bell

Christopher Dahl

D'Angelo Davis

Wade Hinton

Jean Howard-Hill

Chris Long

Erskine Oglesby

Michele Peterson

Keith Smartt

City Council Races

District 1

Chip Henderson

District 2

Tom Gorman

Jenny Hill

Thomas Lee (picked up)

District 3

Ken Smith (picked up)

Rachael Torrence (picked up)

District 4

Darrin Ledford

Bill Lloyd

District 5

Dennis Clark

Isiah Hester

Alan "AJ" Holman Sr.

Leanne M. Jones

Cynthia G. Stanley-Cash

District 6

Carol Berz (picked up)

District 7

Raquetta Dotley

Ken Hays (picked up)

District 8

DeAndre Anderson

Anthony Byrd

Marie Mott

District 9

Demetrus Coonrod

Isaac Leal (picked up)

Kelvin Scott