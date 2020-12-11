December 31, 2020
December 11, 2020
Blood Assurance is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment to donate blood to help area patients and hospitals. O-negative and B-negative are in critical need at this time with only ... (click for more)
Police responded to a business in Oakwood Center on Highway 58 after receiving a call about a man found in the bathroom shaving. Police asked him why he was shaving at this location and the man said he had just gotten out of jail. Police ran the man for any active warrants, which came back negative, and allowed him to continue on his way.
* * *
Police responded to a theft ... (click for more)
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).
III. Special Presentation.
Proclamation Honoring Retiree Sharon Morris
IV. Minute Approval.
By Councilwoman Carol Berz
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
FINANCE ... (click for more)
Many tributes will be written about Legendary Coach Tom Weathers in the next few days after he died Wednesday.
I knew the coach off the football field. He came to Kirkman in the mid 60’s while I was in high school and impressed both the faculty and students.
I didn't know it for a long time but the coach was a regular listener to my morning show on WDOD. He called me one day ... (click for more)
There are an estimated 145.9 million people who live in the Russian Federation and almost that many comrades who view the Politburo with a wary eye. So, when COVID vaccines became available in the Soviet Union earlier this week it wasn’t a huge surprise to learn only about 25 percent were willing to take it. Now the bottom has fallen out with this late-arriving postscript from the ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team will host Tennessee Tech at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at the McKenzie Arena. The game was postponed from November 29 due to COVID-19 issues. The Mocs and the Golden Eagles have not met on the court since 2005 at the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Tournament at the Thomas and Mack Center.
This will be the 24th meeting ... (click for more)
(This is the part three in a three-part series previewing the Atlanta Hawks. In the final installment, we will look at returning players and the Hawks’ overall place in the conference)
After making it rain in November, can the Hawks cash in on that investment come spring? Following a promising draft haul and one of the most prolific spending sprees in team history, the Atlanta ... (click for more)