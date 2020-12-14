Body Of Louisiana Man, 61, Recovered From Nickajack Lake After He Falls From Boat

The body of a 61-year-old Louisiana man has been recovered from Nickajack Lake.

TWRA Officers along withthe Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Rescue Squad were dispatched after 1 a.m. CST on Monday after receiving reports of man falling from a boat.

Officers reported Bobby Beardsley was returning from a marina to a houseboat on a small craft when he fell into the water. A person on the houseboat attempted to help but was unsuccessful.

TWRA officers deployed the remote-operated vehicle and were able to recover the body in nearly nine feet of water near the boat around 9 a.m. CST.

The incident remains under investigation.