 Monday, December 14, 2020 46.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Body Of Louisiana Man, 61, Recovered From Nickajack Lake After He Falls From Boat

Monday, December 14, 2020
- photo by TWRA

The body of a 61-year-old Louisiana man has been recovered from Nickajack Lake.

 

TWRA Officers along withthe  Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Rescue Squad were dispatched after 1 a.m. CST on Monday after receiving reports of man falling from a boat.

 

            Officers reported Bobby Beardsley was returning from a marina to a houseboat on a small craft when he fell into the water.

A person on the houseboat attempted to help but was unsuccessful.  

 

            TWRA officers deployed the remote-operated vehicle and were able to recover the body in nearly nine feet of water near the boat around 9 a.m. CST.

 

The incident remains under investigation.

- photo by TWRA

December 14, 2020

Georgia Has 13 New Coronavirus Death, 3,302 New Cases

December 14, 2020

VIDEO: Bradley County Mayor Discusses Arrival Of COVID-19 Vaccine

December 14, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,218. There were 3,302 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline interviewed Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis regarding the arrival plan of COVID-19 vaccines in Bradley County. Mayor Davis disclosed that vaccines would ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 13 New Coronavirus Death, 3,302 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,218. There were 3,302 new cases, as that total reached 479,340 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 37,737, up 100 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,513 cases, up 14; 34 deaths; 121 ... (click for more)

VIDEO: Bradley County Mayor Discusses Arrival Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline interviewed Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis regarding the arrival plan of COVID-19 vaccines in Bradley County. Mayor Davis disclosed that vaccines would arrive on Tuesday and be delivered to frontline workers and local nursing homes. Mayor Davis also commented on the rising COVID-19 case counts in Bradley County and the need to abide by ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tom Weathers Was A True Gentleman Of High Moral Character - And Response (2)

A friend of mine won the state wrestling championship in his weight class in 1966 for Kirkman Technical High School. I never realized that Tom Weathers was one of the wrestling coaches at KTHS until I read his obituary. I can’t count the number of RBHS football games I attended before, during and after the years our daughters were there from the fall of ‘91 through the spring ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Great ‘Life Lesson’

Having spent quite a career as a story-teller in sports, perhaps I am better tuned than most in recognizing the delicious parables and parallels we see on our fields of competition that are, in better truth, some of the most brilliant ‘life lessons’ that unfold before our eyes. I watched a fistful of college football games on Saturday and, by far, the best of the day was a dazzling ... (click for more)

Sports

Vanderbilt Prevails Over Lady Mocs, 80-78

If this was a fishing story, we’d all be talking about the big one that got away. Instead, the subject is a women’s college basketball game on Sunday afternoon at McKenzie Arena and we’re still talking about the big one that got away. Facing SEC foe Vanderbilt, Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs had the upper hand for most of the game and came thisclose to posting an impressive victory, ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Spectacular Interception By Bryce Thompson Helps Shift Momentum For Vols In Win At Vandy

Bryce Thompson got away with a game-changing play on Saturday. In his left hand, Tennessee’s defensive back balanced the football before pulling it into his body for a spectacular interception against Vanderbilt. Moments earlier, the junior cornerback apparently used his right hand to get a fistful of the Vanderbilt receiver’s jersey. But the game officials didn’t see the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors