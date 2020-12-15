December 15, 2020
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, JIMMY EDWARD
7716 HANSLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
Working alongside investigators from the Tullahoma Police Department, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the office of 14 th District Attorney General Craig Northcott, Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division have obtained indictments for two men, charging them with homicide in separate drug-related deaths.
The closing of Hamilton County Sessions Court just exemplifies how much exposure there is to the COVID-19 virus in the court system.
Local courts see thousands of different people per week from all different areas.
Following Cleveland’s decision to rename the Indians baseball team, U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler said they oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves:
After being off the playing floor for over nine months, the Lee University women showed little sign of rust by outscoring visiting West Florida, 23-10 in the first quarter and then holding a commanding 52-24 halftime lead in a convincing 80-58 victory on Monday afternoon inside Walker Arena.
