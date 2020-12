Hamilton County Records 2nd Highest Day With 500 New COVID Cases, Record 200 Hospitalized, Record 55 In ICU; Tennessee Has A Record 11,410 New COVID Cases, 53 More Deaths

Hamilton County reported 500 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second highest day, with a record 200 patients hospitalized from the deadly virus and a record 55 in Intensive Care Units. Thirteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 116 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 24,010.There were no more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Wednesday, leaving the total at 223.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 20,106, which is 84 percent, and there are 3,681 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 484,285 on Wednesday with a record 11,410 new cases.There have been 53 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 5,668, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,874 people hospitalized from the virus, 68 more than on Tuesday.There have been 411,843 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (85 percent).Testing numbers are above 5.114 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,380 cases, up 9; 6 deathsBradley County: 7,352, up 174; 52 deaths, up 2Grundy County: 1,002 cases, up 24; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,559 cases, up 33; 22 deaths, up 1Meigs County: 755 cases, up 14; 13 deathsPolk County: 928 cases, up 11; 15 deathsRhea County: 2,465 cases, up 71; 41 deaths, up 1Sequatchie County: 880 cases, up 23; 5 deathsKnox 26,179 cases, up 701; 221 deaths, up 8Davidson 52,439 cases, up 890; 481 deaths, up 1Shelby 58,127 cases, up 1,140; 761 deaths, up 4