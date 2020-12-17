 Thursday, December 17, 2020 41.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

16 Qualify To Run For Chattanooga Mayor; Henderson, Berz Unopposed For Council Seats, Mitchell Retires

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Sixteen candidates have qualified to run for mayor of Chattanooga. The qualifying deadline was today (Thursday) at noon.

The election for the four-year term of leading the city will be March 2.

Those qualifying in the mayor's race are:

Monty Bell, Monty Bruell, Lon Cartwright, Christopher Dahl, D'Angelo Davis, City Councilman Russell Gilbert, former city attorney Wade Hinton, Tim Kelly, Chris Long, George Ryan Love, Andrew McClaren, City Councilman Erskine Oglesby, Michele Peterson, Kim White, Robert C.

Wilson and Elenora Woods.

Five people are seeking the District 5 seat being vacated by Councilman Gilbert.

There are two contenders for the District 7 seat being given up by Councilman Oglesby. They are community activist Raquetta Dotley and former River City Company and Enterprise Center president Ken Hays.

Incumbents Chip Henderson in District 1 and Carol Berz in District 6 will sail back into office unopposed.

Rachael Torrence qualified at the last minute for District 3. Ken Smith is the incumbent. 

Jerry Mitchell did not seek re-election in District 2. Candidates are Tim Gorman, Thomas Lee and School Board member Jenny Hill.

Bill Lloyd is opposing Darrin Ledford in District 4.

Anthony Byrd in District 8 is opposed by protest leader Marie Mott and D'Andre Anderson.

Demetrus Coonrod in District 9 has opposition from former Election Commissioner Kelvin Scott.

City Council:

District 1

Chip Henderson

District 2

Tim Gorman

Jenny Hill

Thomas Lee

District 3

Ken Smith

District 4

Darrin Ledford

Bill Lloyd

District 5

Dennis Clark

Isiah Hester

Alan "AJ" Holman Sr.

Leanne M. Jones

Cynthia G. Stanley Cash

District 6

Carol Berz

District 7

Raquetta Dotley

Ken Hays

District 8

D'Andre Anderson

Anthony Byrd

Marie Mott

District 9

Demetrus Coonrod

Kelvin Scott

 


December 17, 2020

Opinion

A Fond Farewell To The Flatiron Deli - And Response (2)

Like many Chattanoogans, I have a “go-to” restaurant. With a “go-to” sandwich. Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece. Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door. For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yarbro Adds 'Nothing'

I am as sorry as I can be that the State of Tennessee now ranks No. 2 in the nation as the coronavirus has reached record stages. I am also among those who are praying most fervently for God’s mercy and grace as we fight to endure this epic pandemic. But my prayer is also one that implores the Master to never allow me to fall into the midst of the Legion of the Miserable. The Legion ... (click for more)

Sports

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)

UTC Football Inks Eight New Players On Signing Day

Mocs’ head coach Rusty Wright and company concluded their early signing period Wednesday afternoon, filling key spots in their roster. Due to limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing day took on a new look this year. “Obviously, it was all very different,” said Wright. “We spent a lot more time on the phone…. Facetiming, calling, and texting because we couldn’t see them ... (click for more)


