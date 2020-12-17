16 Qualify To Run For Chattanooga Mayor; Henderson, Berz Unopposed For Council Seats, Mitchell Retires

Sixteen candidates have qualified to run for mayor of Chattanooga. The qualifying deadline was today (Thursday) at noon.

The election for the four-year term of leading the city will be March 2.

Those qualifying in the mayor's race are:

Monty Bell, Monty Bruell, Lon Cartwright, Christopher Dahl, D'Angelo Davis, City Councilman Russell Gilbert, former city attorney Wade Hinton, Tim Kelly, Chris Long, George Ryan Love, Andrew McClaren, City Councilman Erskine Oglesby, Michele Peterson, Kim White, Robert C. Wilson and Elenora Woods.

Five people are seeking the District 5 seat being vacated by Councilman Gilbert.

There are two contenders for the District 7 seat being given up by Councilman Oglesby. They are community activist Raquetta Dotley and former River City Company and Enterprise Center president Ken Hays.

Incumbents Chip Henderson in District 1 and Carol Berz in District 6 will sail back into office unopposed.

Rachael Torrence qualified at the last minute for District 3. Ken Smith is the incumbent.

Jerry Mitchell did not seek re-election in District 2. Candidates are Tim Gorman, Thomas Lee and School Board member Jenny Hill.

Bill Lloyd is opposing Darrin Ledford in District 4.

Anthony Byrd in District 8 is opposed by protest leader Marie Mott and D'Andre Anderson.

Demetrus Coonrod in District 9 has opposition from former Election Commissioner Kelvin Scott.

City Council:

District 1

Chip Henderson

District 2

Tim Gorman

Jenny Hill

Thomas Lee

District 3

Ken Smith

District 4

Darrin Ledford

Bill Lloyd

District 5

Dennis Clark

Isiah Hester

Alan "AJ" Holman Sr.

Leanne M. Jones

Cynthia G. Stanley Cash

District 6

Carol Berz

District 7

Raquetta Dotley

Ken Hays

District 8

D'Andre Anderson

Anthony Byrd

Marie Mott

District 9

Demetrus Coonrod

Kelvin Scott