Hamilton County Records 2nd Highest Day With 501 New COVID Cases, 6 New Deaths; Tennessee Has 8,945 New COVID Cases, Spikes To 177 More Deaths

Hamilton County reported 501 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 24,511.

There were six more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Thursday, three male and three females, all White, one between the ages of 31-40, one between the ages of 41-50, two between the ages of 71-80, and two over the age of 81, bringing the total to 229.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 493,230 on Thursday with 8,945 new cases.





There have been 177 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 5,845, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,897 people hospitalized from the virus, 21 more than on Wednesday.Testing numbers are above 5.147 million across the state.