Southern Adventist Student Was Teen Who Died In Thursday Car Accident On I-75

Zachary Matias Negron
Zachary Matias Negron

An 18-year-old Southern Adventist student was the teen who was killed Thursday evening on I-75.

The victim was Zachary Matias Negron of Ooltewah.

Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a serious injury crash at 1130 Interstate 75 North at 9:39 p.m.

Police said a BMW Z4 was traveling north on I-75 when it struck the rear of a Freightliner tractor trailer and became wedged under the trailer. After being struck, the truck driver pulled over and stopped on the right hand shoulder.

The driver of the BMW Z4 was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD Traffic Investigators determined speed as a factor in the crash.

The victim was a freshman at Southern Adventist majoring in accounting. He was described as an adventurous young man who had a great passion for athletics. He played soccer, softball and was a remarkable gymnast. He also enjoyed concept cars as a hobby.

He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Jennifer Negrón, sister, Marisa Negrón, all of McDonald, TN, maternal grandparents, David and Faith Kneller, of Dunlap, paternal grandmother, Maria Negrón, of Chattanooga, and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Collegedale Seventh-day Adventist Church with Dr. Greg Gerard officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Cumberland Academy, 397 Academy Drive SW, Calhoun, Georgia 30701.

Arrangements are by Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, 7414 Old Lee Highway, Chattanooga.


December 19, 2020

December 19, 2020

