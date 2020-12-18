 Friday, December 18, 2020 46.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Car Accident On I-75 Leaves One Teen Dead

Friday, December 18, 2020

An 18-year-old male was killed Thursday evening on I-75.  Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a serious injury crash at 1130 Interstate 75 North at 9:39 p.m.

Police said a BMW Z4 was traveling north on I-75 when it struck the rear of a Freightliner tractor trailer and became wedged under the trailer. After being struck, the truck driver pulled over and stopped on the right hand shoulder.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced deceased on scene.

CPD Traffic Investigators determined speed as a factor in the crash. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.  



December 18, 2020

Georgia Has 38 New Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Record Day Of 6,149 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 38 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,396. There were 6,149 new cases, the highest recorded day, as that total reached 500,265 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 39,064, up 346 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,769 ... (click for more)

Medical Societies Profoundly Concerned About Gatherings

The physician leaders of the Bradley and Hamilton County Medical Societies are urging the public to exercise great caution over the holidays due to the significant prevalence of COVID in our communities. “We are seeing a surge in positive cases throughout our communities, in part due to gatherings over Thanksgiving, and we are profoundly concerned about additional gatherings ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thankful For The Speedway Racing Legacy

Growing up in Chattanooga there were great Saturday night options if there was no WFLI Spectacular. We had live wrestling at Memorial Auditorium, drag races at the Optimist Drag Strip or the stock car races at Boyd's Speedway. Thank you, Emerson Russell. It is welcome news that you have bought Boyd's and will continue the speedway racing legacy in our community. Can't wait ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Friday Cornucopia

Think of it like this – we are one week before Christmas and there are too many gifts to fit under the tree. So today allow me to go through the mounds of minutia on top of my desk and, if we were to add a touch of Bailey’s Irish Cream to our coffee, here is a list of things we could talk about … * * * COVID, OUR SCHOOL TEACHERS & AN EXAMPLE The Tennessee Department ... (click for more)

Sports

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)

UTC Football Inks Eight New Players On Signing Day

Mocs’ head coach Rusty Wright and company concluded their early signing period Wednesday afternoon, filling key spots in their roster. Due to limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing day took on a new look this year. “Obviously, it was all very different,” said Wright. “We spent a lot more time on the phone…. Facetiming, calling, and texting because we couldn’t see them ... (click for more)


