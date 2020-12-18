Thursday Car Accident On I-75 Leaves One Teen Dead

An 18-year-old male was killed Thursday evening on I-75. Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a serious injury crash at 1130 Interstate 75 North at 9:39 p.m.

Police said a BMW Z4 was traveling north on I-75 when it struck the rear of a Freightliner tractor trailer and became wedged under the trailer. After being struck, the truck driver pulled over and stopped on the right hand shoulder.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced deceased on scene.

CPD Traffic Investigators determined speed as a factor in the crash.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.





