Hamilton County Has 305 New COVID Cases, 3 New Deaths

Friday, December 18, 2020
Hamilton County reported 305 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with a 196 patients hospitalized and 55 in Intensive Care Units. Twenty-one others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 93 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 24,816.

There were three more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Friday, one male and two females, two were White and one was Black, one between the ages of 21-30, one between the ages of 71-80, and one over the age of 81, bringing the total to 232. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 20,746, which is 84 percent, and there are 3,838 active cases. 


Chattanooga firefighters put out a commercial fire Friday afternoon on Highway 58. It happened at 4:08 p.m. at Carter Shooting Supply, 6208 Highway 58. There were reports that the building

Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, will attend a rally in Ringgold in support of Senator David Perdue on Saturday. The Defend the Majority Rally will be held from 1-2 p.m. at

The physician leaders of the Bradley and Hamilton County Medical Societies are urging the public to exercise great caution over the holidays due to the significant prevalence of COVID in our



Chattanooga firefighters put out a commercial fire Friday afternoon on Highway 58. It happened at 4:08 p.m. at Carter Shooting Supply, 6208 Highway 58. There were reports that the building was filling up with black smoke. Everyone evacuated the structure safely and CFD crews found rubber used for the gun range on fire. It was contained to a back corner and extinguished. ... (click for more)

Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, will attend a rally in Ringgold in support of Senator David Perdue on Saturday. The Defend the Majority Rally will be held from 1-2 p.m. at The Colonnade Center, 264 Catoosa Circ. The public is invited to attend by registering online . Tickets are required. (click for more)

Thankful For The Speedway Racing Legacy

Roy Exum: A Friday Cornucopia

Think of it like this – we are one week before Christmas and there are too many gifts to fit under the tree. So today allow me to go through the mounds of minutia on top of my desk and, if we were to add a touch of Bailey's Irish Cream to our coffee, here is a list of things we could talk about … * * * COVID, OUR SCHOOL TEACHERS & AN EXAMPLE The Tennessee Department

Roy Exum: A Friday Cornucopia

Think of it like this – we are one week before Christmas and there are too many gifts to fit under the tree. So today allow me to go through the mounds of minutia on top of my desk and, if we were to add a touch of Bailey’s Irish Cream to our coffee, here is a list of things we could talk about … * * * COVID, OUR SCHOOL TEACHERS & AN EXAMPLE The Tennessee Department ... (click for more)

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

UTC Football Inks Eight New Players On Signing Day

Mocs' head coach Rusty Wright and company concluded their early signing period Wednesday afternoon, filling key spots in their roster. Due to limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing day took on a new look this year. "Obviously, it was all very different," said Wright. "We spent a lot more time on the phone…. Facetiming, calling, and texting because we couldn't see them

UTC Football Inks Eight New Players On Signing Day

Mocs’ head coach Rusty Wright and company concluded their early signing period Wednesday afternoon, filling key spots in their roster. Due to limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing day took on a new look this year. “Obviously, it was all very different,” said Wright. “We spent a lot more time on the phone…. Facetiming, calling, and texting because we couldn’t see them ... (click for more)


