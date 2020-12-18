Hamilton County Has 305 New COVID Cases, 3 New Deaths





Hamilton County reported 305 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with a 196 patients hospitalized and 55 in Intensive Care Units. Twenty-one others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 93 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 24,816.There were three more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Friday, one male and two females, two were White and one was Black, one between the ages of 21-30, one between the ages of 71-80, and one over the age of 81, bringing the total to 232.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 20,746, which is 84 percent, and there are 3,838 active cases.