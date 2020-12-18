EPB Benefits From Surprising Amount Of New Construction During Pandemic

At the last EPB board meeting of the year, President and CEO David Wade said the utility benefited from an increase in construction during the pandemic.

The increase in new construction during 2020 was a surprise, he said. There has not been a slowdown during the global pandemic, but a slight increase in building new subdivisions, houses, businesses and apartments. This has resulted in new customers and increased sales for EPB even though there was not an increase in kilowatt hours used because of fairly mild weather and because every year homes and devices are becoming more energy efficient.

EPB helps its customers achieve efficiency by providing energy audits and energy alerts to help people manage energy costs.

Another service that is provided, which a lot of people are unaware of, he said, is anomaly protection. If the company notices activity that is different than what is typical, EPB will call that customer. This service can alert homeowners to problems that may be unnoticed such as emergency heating being used due to a malfunction with their heat pump, or hot water leaking in a crawlspace. EPB also offers a home energy uplift program that helps people who could not otherwise afford to make efficiency upgrades like installing new ducts or insulation. This year, this service has helped 383 homes and there is funding available for another 110. Mr. Wade said this will make a difference one home at a time.

When EPB got into the fiber business, said Mr. Wade, it had been determined that 30,000 customers would be needed to be successful. Today there are 118,000 customers. He said that since its beginning, use of the fiber network has changed. People are finding more ways to use fiber, and with no additional cost. The low point of usage this year was when businesses closed their doors and people were sent home in early March. The highest usage occurred Dec. 14. In nine months, he said, volume of use has increased by 75 percent. He added that use of EPBs fiber can be predicted by the amount of traffic on the roads.

The Ed Connect program continues to grow. This service connects students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch in Hamilton County Schools, to the Internet at no cost to them. As of now, almost 7,000 households with 11,000 students have been connected through Ed Connect. Another 111 homes are scheduled. Board Vice Chair Vicky Gregg commented that the internet has now become an essential service.

Looking to the future, Mr. Wade said that he thinks Chattanooga is poised to see growth, especially in the second quarter of next year. He anticipates seeing more people and businesses moving into the community, which is a good indicator of economic activity. In relation to EPB, he said that he believes that a number of people will continue to work from home, especially through the first quarter of 2021, and he anticipates more big projects for Chattanooga. The increase in Internet traffic is also expected to continue, and more students will be taking advantage of Ed Connect.

EPB has recently received commendations from both Zillow and J.D. Powers. Zillow, the real estate search site, recently named Chattanooga as the best place to work from home. J.D. Powers, which ranks customer satisfaction, ranked EPB as the highest of a midsize utility in the South.

The fiber network is designed and built to last 30-50 years, and its use is limitless, said Mr. Wade. Currently EPB is in the process of making upgrades, not to the fiber, but to the electronics component of the system. Board member Marcus Shaw noted that EPB was ahead of the game when it came to the Internet, with everything being in place when it was needed. And he said that with the increase in capacity, the utility will be staying ahead of the curve. EPB has adapted and has been agile amid many changes and unknowns, said Ms. Gregg.