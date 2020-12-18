 Saturday, December 19, 2020 Weather

Several Residents Displaced By Electrical Fire At Home On Beverly Kay Drive

Friday, December 18, 2020

A home on Beverly Kay Drive was damaged by fire Friday evening.

Around 7 p.m., several Chattanooga Fire Department companies were dispatched to a home in the 4700 block of Beverly Kay Drive.

Several handicapped residents and their caregivers noticed smoke in the house and called 911. The caregivers started evacuating the residents.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, nothing was visible, but they checked everything and found smoke in the kitchen coming from under the sink. 

A fire in the back wall of the home was discovered so some of the crews worked to put the fire out as others helped get the residents out of the structure.

Due to the cold weather, they waited in a van and an ambulance while CFD extinguished the fire, which was determined to be electrical. 

The displaced residents will be staying in a hotel for the time being.
There were no injuries. 

Battalion 2, Quint 6, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Engine 15, Engine 4, HCEMS and EPB responded.

December 19, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 18, 2020

Alexander Hails Approval Of 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES 10 OLDH HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank RESISTING ARREST

A home on Beverly Kay Drive was damaged by fire Friday evening. Around 7 p.m., several Chattanooga Fire Department companies were dispatched to a home in the 4700 block of Beverly Kay Drive.

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Friday praised the Food and Drug Administration's authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna. He said, "This announcement



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES 10 OLDH HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT --- ANDREWS, CAREY HILTON 2639 DEERFIELD CIRCLE MARIETTA, 30064 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting

A home on Beverly Kay Drive was damaged by fire Friday evening. Around 7 p.m., several Chattanooga Fire Department companies were dispatched to a home in the 4700 block of Beverly Kay Drive. Several handicapped residents and their caregivers noticed smoke in the house and called 911. The caregivers started evacuating the residents. When firefighters arrived

Thankful For The Speedway Racing Legacy

Growing up in Chattanooga there were great Saturday night options if there was no WFLI Spectacular. We had live wrestling at Memorial Auditorium, drag races at the Optimist Drag Strip or the stock car races at Boyd's Speedway. Thank you, Emerson Russell. It is welcome news that you have bought Boyd's and will continue the speedway racing legacy in our community. Can't wait

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

About halfway into the process of getting this week's edition of "The Saturday Funnies" assembled, I had the stark realization that this would be the last before Christmas morning, so you'll see a few more videos than normal because this is my favorite holiday. I've included some of the music that makes me cry because they touch my soul, like one from Vince Gill and his daughter

UTC Women Fall At Home To EKU, 62-45

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team fell 62-45 Friday afternoon to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in non-conference action. The Mocs drop to 2-4 overall and EKU improves to 3-2 with its third straight win. Eboni Williams led Chattanooga from the floor for the third time this season with 14 points and was one rebounds shy of a double-double with

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga's Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the


