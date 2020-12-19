Police Blotter: Man Loses Gun After Leaving It At Huddle House; CARTA Rider Says Driver Left Before She Finished Shopping At Fresh Market

Police spoke with a man who said that morning he left his Ruger 380 at the Huddle House on Brainerd Road. The man said when he realized what he had done, he returned to recover it. He said the weapon was not to be found. He checked with the employees there and they told him it had not been seen. Police entered the weapon as stolen.* * *Police spoke with a woman at Rivermont Presbyterian Church. The woman said that on an unknown date, an unknown person stole a check out of the church's mailbox.She said that the check was from a member in the amount of $350. She said the check was processed at a Citi Bank in South Florida.* * *Police responded to Academy Sports at 5929 Highway 153. An employee said a white man in his 30's attempted to purchase an item using counterfeit bills. When the employee requested a manager check the two $20 bills, the man left the scene. The counterfeit bills were then transported to property as evidence.* * *Police responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call at ComTrust Federal Credit Union at 5587 Highway 153. A bank manager said a white woman cashed a counterfeit check for the amount of $400. The employee said the suspect was driving a newer Chevy Silverado and was wearing a mask and possibly a wig. The employee had already notified the victim prior to police arrival. The bank did request a copy of the woman's state-issued Identification (TN), but due to the woman wearing a mask, positive identification could not be made. The fraudulent check was transported to property as evidence.* * *A woman called police to report her cell phone was lost. She said she was on a CARTA bus and it stopped in front of the Fresh Market on Gunbarrel Road. She said the bus driver told her he would remain parked out front so she could shop inside Fresh Market. She said she left her Boost Mobile cell phone on the bus, and when she returned to the bus stop, the bus had left. She said she tried to contact CARTA, but they were closed.* * *Police were called to a residence on Riverside Drive. A man was upset because his daughter had invited her aunt over and he did not want her there. Both the man and his daughter live at the house. The man and his daughter had gotten into a verbal argument only. The man agreed to go with his wife somewhere else for the night.* * *Police were dispatched to a home on 27th Street for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers met with a woman who said that a friend started knocking on her door and told her that her car was on fire. The woman ran outside and pulled a piece of paper that was on fire out of her gas tank. The vehicle had burn marks to the rear driver's side panel of her vehicle. The woman said she believes it was one of her friends that did it, but her friends told her that a male walked up to the vehicle and started the fire.* * *Police responded to a suspicious person at a store on Frazier Avenue. Officers were flagged down by the store manager. He said a woman had been coming in and out of the store harassing customers all night. Officers spoke with the woman and explained the manager would like her to leave the property. The woman began to cuss and yell at the officers. Because she was being non-compliant to commands and beginning to become belligerent, the woman was detained to prevent the situation from escalating more while officers confirmed her identity. Once the investigation was complete officers told the woman she needed to leave the property once again. The store manager said he did not want to trespass her tonight; he only wanted her to leave the property and stop harassing customers.