Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES

10 OLDH HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

---

ANDREWS, CAREY HILTON

2639 DEERFIELD CIRCLE MARIETTA, 30064

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BARNETTE, KAREN

5106A ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 373434261

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

---

BARTZ, JAMES

HOMELESS LA CROSSE, 54601

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BEAM, SHELBY NICOLE

1701 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OVER $2,500

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

---

BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE

4810 BLUE BELL AVE OOLTEWAH, 373639015

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CARRILLO, GERMAN

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT RAPE OF A CHILD)

---

CHUCKREEFF, NICOLE

6200 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435750

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

COLEMAN, BILLY GENE

243 SAWYER HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CRIST, ALBERT EUGENE

9000 NORTHWEST LITTLE RIVE BLVD MIAMI, 33147

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

DECKER, VALERA MARJORIE

4212 LINTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

THEFT OVER $1,000

---

ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS

225 BRADFORD ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAIL TO YIELD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

SPEEDING

---

FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT

143 HENDRICKS BLVD 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

---

GEORGE, LIDARRIUS

2516 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061937

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GRIMSLEY, MARGARET J

616 COURTNEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151206

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

---

HENRY, TYRIQUE LEEANDRE

9315 CHIRPING ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

HOLLOWAY, ANGELA MARIE

428 HOLLOWAY COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

KIRBY, IMMANUEL O

4577 W HASSLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KRESGE, JOHN DAVID

207 CHAMPION DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MADDEN, FREDRICK LAMAR

1407 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

MARSHALL, CHARLES HARLAND

7702 ODYSSEY LN HARRISON, 373411404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MILES, CASSIE JONES

54 COUNTY ROAD 320 HIGDON, 35979

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MITCHELL, MARTEZ JAMAL1115 ANITA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MOORE, KAYLON I918 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121741Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEDRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE---MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES814 WEST 14TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---NELSON, HALLIE CRISTE8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)---PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PITTMAN, DEBORAH VICTORIA3905 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REAVES, RASHEEN206 CLIFFWOOD DRIVE APT B RED BANK,Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RICE-WAGNER, AMY LEE10 OLD HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---ROBINSON, SHARIKA DONNELLE2304 FAIR LEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---ROSS, DARVIN LEE3012 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE3201 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE---SPURLOCK, DANA MARIE472 CRANMORE COVE ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STAIE, RANDALL SCOTT727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37405Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---THOMAS, BRANDON LEBRON9019 CHAFFIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---WEBB, ERIC LEBRON3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECORDS TO BE KEPT-INSPECTIONS-CONTRABAND-SEIZUREALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBERACTIVITIES FOR WHICH LICENSE REQUIREDDISMANTELING VEHICLE WITHOUT PERMITDISMANTELING VEHICLE WITHOUT PERMIT-SCRAP METAL TR