Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, SAMANTHA ELLEN

703 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

----

BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR

718 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

CHEATHAM, BOB W

592 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

----

CROSS, THOMAS SCOTT

231 STADIUM WAY UNIT C2 COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT

606 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH

----

DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE

159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

DEWS, JERSHAY D

217 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

DOVER, SKYLER SAMMUEL

632 SKLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

----

DYSKIN, ILYA

740 WHITE EAGLE TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

ESCOBAR, GASPAR

1808 S BEECH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

----

FLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE

2300 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

----

GRIMES, ANTOINE

5459 VINES LAKEWY SW MABLETON, 30126

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

----

HALL, BRITTANNEY SANAE

5200 MOUNTAIN WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

HARPER, LEVON CHASE

76 TINA CIRCLE HILLSBORO, 37342

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

HAVEMAN, ROCHELLE LEA

826 SCHMIDT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

HENIGAN, AMANDA LEIGH

4703 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

----

HICKS, CACHET MONIQUE

217 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

JEMISON, JONTAE A

5144 MIMONSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

JOHNS, THOMAS EARL

100 HAWKINS ST RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

JOHNSON, JOSHUA NATHANIEL

7430 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

JUIZAR, MARISA

658 RACOON BRIDGE RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

----

KNOX, TRACY LAMAR

817 WOODMORE TER HIXSON, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

KRETZ, JOHNATHON G

1312 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLAITON OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLENCE

----

LAMBERT, JAMES JOSEPH

5112 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

LAMORE, HALEY

2120 CHESNUT ST APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

----

LOACH, SHERRY ANN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

----

LOPEZ-PEREZ, JOSELITO AMBROSIO

3914 6TH STREET FAIRVIEW, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

----

MOSTELLER, DONOVAN BLAKE

1644 KEY WEST AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

NAVARRO, FLORENCIO

1246 S JACKSON ST LOT 24 TULLAHOMA, 37388

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

NEWMAN, DANIEL ELDON

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

PARKS, TREVAUN MARQUIS

5444 TOWNEHILLS LN HIXSON, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

----

RABY, BRENDA NICOLE

10824 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

----

RAINES, RUDY CORDELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

----

RAMIREZ-VISOSO, ALEJANDRO

1516 MERRILL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

----

REEL, JAMES EDWARD

4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 712 CHATTANOOGA, 374163040

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

----

ROBINSON, GRADY LUTHER

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

SAMUEL, ANTOINE

3218 GLEASON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

----

SHELTON, WILLIAM LEE

3114 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

----

SIMMONS, COURTNEY L

4531 TOMBEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

SMITH, AMANDA DAWN

2005 BATTLEGROUND CIRCLE LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

SMITH, DANNY WAYNE

11075 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

----

STONE, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE

7416 S DENT RD HIXSON, 373432318

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA

2310 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

----

TIRADO PEREZ, JOSE A

2016 PORTLAND STREET UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

TRANTHAM, DAVID BRIAN

1306 W 53RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

TURNER, LINSAY ELIZABETH

69 KNOLLWOOD CIRCLE APT #9B RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

TYLER, JULIE L

809 KATIE CT MARYVILLE, 37801

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (FELONY)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA

2300 WILSON ST APT 4N CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)