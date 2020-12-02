Hamilton County COVID Total Goes Higher - To 467, Along With 3 New Deaths; 43 In ICU Is Also Record; Tennessee Has 4,099 New Cases, 50 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 467 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The new total is 19,069.There were three more deaths from the virus in the county since Monday, one male and one two females, two were White and one was Black, all were between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 161.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 16,469, which is 86 percent, and there are 2,419 active cases.Hamilton County had 147 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 16 suspected cases.Of those, 86 are county residents. There are 43 people in intensive care, the highest recorded to date.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 384,285 on Wednesday with 4,099 new cases. There have been 50 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,688, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,473 people hospitalized from the virus, 96 more than on Tuesday.There have been 342,115 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.574 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,211 cases, up 17; 5 deathsBradley County: 5,643 cases, up 60; 37 deathsGrundy County: 803 cases, up 3; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,166 cases, up 13; 19 deathsMeigs County: 522 cases, up 6; 12 deaths, down 1Polk County: 705 cases, up 1; 15 deathsRhea County: 1,859 cases, up 14; 33 deaths, down 1Sequatchie County: 566 cases, up 11; 5 deaths