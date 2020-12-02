Catoosa Vote Total Does Not Change After Hand Recount Of 32,756 Ballots

The Catoosa County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has completed the recount of ballots cast in the general election and the results confirm the original count of the Nov. 3 election and the subsequent risk limiting audit in which each of the 32,756 ballots was counted by hand.



All three ballot counts were conducted in public view with bi-partisan staff and bi-partisan observers, confirming the accuracy and security of the processes, officials said.

Information about the results is available at www.catoosa.com/elections.