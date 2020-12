Georgia Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 5,087 New Cases

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)

Whenever I speak before a crowd of kids, I tell them the most important word as well as the most important number that I know. The word is “yet”, and the number is “24.” I thought of these the other day as I read a wonderful feature in The Epoch Times, where the weekly newspaper encourages its older readers to share any advice for the younger who will follow in our footsteps. Each ... (click for more)