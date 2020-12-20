 Monday, December 21, 2020 42.0°F   shallow fog   Shallow Fog

State Physicians Say Governor Lee Should Have Ordered State Mask Mandate

Sunday, December 20, 2020

The president of the Tennessee Medical Association said Governor Bill Lee should have ordered a statewide mask mandate due to the increasing COVID-19 crisis.

 

Dr. M. Kevin Smith said, “The physicians of the Tennessee Medical Association have consistently recommended that mask requirement orders be issued in all counties with over 10 new cases per 100,000 population per day.

Since the best county in Tennessee at present has over 80 new cases/100,000/day over the past seven days, we believe all Tennessee counties should be under mask requirement orders at this time. 

 

“We agree that the next several weeks will be a critical time for Tennessee in regards to the COVID pandemic. We expect serious illnesses and deaths to significantly increase in coming weeks. We plead with all Tennesseans to stay safe, stay apart, wear masks, and stay home to protect their families and friends from this deadly virus.”

 

Tennessee Democratic Party chair Mary Mancini responded to the governor's statewide address:

 

“Tennessee is the number one hot spot for transmission of the coronavirus in the entire world,we’ve seen an 89 percent increase in cases in the last 14 days, and more people are dying than ever before. Even though we are in the middle of a crisis spiraling out of control, Governor Lee has refused to issue a statewide mask requirement.

"Even though it might be unpopular, Tennessee needs decisive leadership and real action because we are, in the words of Governor Lee himself, ‘ground zero’ for the nation in this moment of the pandemic. A requirement that every Tennessean wear a mask when indoors at stores and restaurants and outdoors when unable to maintain six feet of distance is a clear directive that could guide actions and save lives. By once again refusing, Bill Lee has failed to meet the challenge of this serious health crisis.”


December 20, 2020

Alexander Says Congress Set To End Surprise Medical Billing

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Sunday said Congress is set to end the practice of surprise medical billing after it was announced that a bipartisan proposal to hold patients harmless from surprise bills and resolve payment disputes between providers and insurers will be included in broader government funding legislation that Congress will consider this week. ... (click for more)

Senate Confirms Brian Noland To Serve On TVA Board of Directors

The Senate has confirmed Brian Noland to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors. “Today, the Senate confirmed Brian Noland to serve on the TVA Board of Directors, and I know he will make an outstanding board member," said United States Senator Lamar Alexander. "Brian is a respected leader in East Tennessee, and during his tenure as president, he has helped ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reflections Of A School Principal

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Advice For The Young

Whenever I speak before a crowd of kids, I tell them the most important word as well as the most important number that I know. The word is “yet”, and the number is “24.” I thought of these the other day as I read a wonderful feature in The Epoch Times, where the weekly newspaper encourages its older readers to share any advice for the younger who will follow in our footsteps. Each ... (click for more)

Sports

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern. The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta. Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field. UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall. Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 8-0 With Win Over UAB

Three teams stood at 7-0 heading into Saturday with two, Chattanooga and UAB, meeting in Bartow Arena. Xavier stayed 7-0, while the Mocs took the top spot at 8-0 with a 69-66 triumph over the Blazers. The eight wins are the most by any DI school in 2020-21. "It just feels great to have a team go out there and execute some stuff, and more importantly, fight," Coach Lamont Paris ... (click for more)


