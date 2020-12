Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN

1212 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

-----

BARNES, ASHFORD EDWIN

2055 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

-----

BELCHER, TAELOR ASHTON

310 COVENANT DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

CARTER, NICHOLAS RYAN

5426 TOWNESHILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

FELONY EVADING ARREST

-----

CAZARES ALCARAZ, GEORGINA

900 AIRPORT ROAD TRAILER 71 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

DRINNON, MITCHELL JEFFREY

20 MASON DRIVE APT 1017 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

DWORKIN, PRESTON BEN

202 S CENTER ST Rossville, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

-----

ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE

161 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

-----

EVANS, ANTONIO XAVIER

6065 ARLENA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374212335

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PAROLE

-----

GRAHAM, REMEKIA QUANNA

3806 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

-----

HARMON, DEXTER ALLEN

1411 HIGHCREST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

-----

HOLLAND, KRISTA J

1154 RIDGETOP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

-----

HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR

3213 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----JACKSON, LEBRON DEXTER2113 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----JONES, JEREMY TERRELL430 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----LEE, SAMUEL PASCHEL2859 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----LIGON, JUSTIN MARCEL635 PARKER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBURGLARYSHOPLIFTINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICES-----MCKISSICK-PEREZ, SHARON SUE270 BOUNDARY BLVD VILLA 3 ROTONDA WEST, 33947Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----MONTES, JULIO CESAR102 METRO DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Norfork SouthernCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDESTRUCTION OR INTERFERENCE WITH UTILITY LINES-----MORALES SALAS, ALAIN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE-----PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN4511 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434726Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)-----PENN, ERVIN JR2009 MUSEUM ST Chattanooga, 374062951Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----ROSHELL, ORLANDO1705 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR-----SETTLES, DAVID MICHAEL1109 OHIO AVE KNOXVILLE, 37921Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----TEDESCO, CLAUDIA NASRINE300 KEITH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS-----VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR4201 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101542Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION-----WALLACE, MARISHA RENAY5328 MATHEWS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----WARREN, GREGORY MICHAEL119 CANTERBURY ROAD CHATT, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)-----WILLIAMS, BILLY JOSEPH621 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE-----WYATT, ALFRED LATREY873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064141Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION