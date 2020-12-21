 Tuesday, December 22, 2020 Weather

Pair Arrested In Expensive Boat Thefts

Monday, December 21, 2020

Brandon James Allmon, 41, and Brandon Michael Mudgett, 24, have been arrested in connection with the theft of two cabin cruisers.

On Sunday at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division recovered two stolen cabin cruiser boats valued cumulatively at over $500,000.  
 
During the recovery, deputies received assistance from the Tennessee Park Service and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. 

"Tennessee Park Rangers from Harrison Bay State Park were especially instrumental in the recovery of one of the stolen boats which had become beached on a sandbar in the river," officials said.

"Park Rangers also provided a boat and manpower to assist in the apprehension of a boat theft suspect on the water." 
 
A subsequent criminal investigation discovered Allmon and Brandon to be involved in the thefts.  
 
Allmon and Mudgett were arrested and have been charged with theft over $250,000, theft over $60,000 and criminal conspiracy in regards to their possession of the stolen boats.  
 
"The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office wishes to acknowledge the assistance provided by the Tennessee Park Rangers and the TWRA in assisting with the recovery of the stolen boats and the subsequent suspect apprehension," officials said.



December 22, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 21, 2020

Georgia Has 16 More COVID Deaths, 3,121 New Cases

December 21, 2020

Marion County Woman Charged With TennCare Drug Fraud


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES 2003 ROCK BLUFF RD. HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 250000 CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 60000 DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-HEROIN POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 16 More COVID Deaths, 3,121 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,453. There were 3,121 new cases, as that total reached 512,699 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 39,502, up 90 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,871 cases, up 32; 34 deaths; 153 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reflections Of A School Principal

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Look In Tonight’s Sky

There are some in the world who believe today will be remembered as The Second Coming of Jesus Christ. There are others who have long called 12-21-2020 as “The Great Conjunction,” this because astrologers have known for years that on this very night there will be a rare cosmic event that signals the dawn of the Age of Aquarius. Jupiter and Saturn are the largest planets in the solar ... (click for more)

Sports

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern. The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta. Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field. UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall. Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 8-0 With Win Over UAB

Three teams stood at 7-0 heading into Saturday with two, Chattanooga and UAB, meeting in Bartow Arena. Xavier stayed 7-0, while the Mocs took the top spot at 8-0 with a 69-66 triumph over the Blazers. The eight wins are the most by any DI school in 2020-21. "It just feels great to have a team go out there and execute some stuff, and more importantly, fight," Coach Lamont Paris ... (click for more)


