Pair Arrested In Expensive Boat Thefts

Brandon James Allmon, 41, and Brandon Michael Mudgett, 24, have been arrested in connection with the theft of two cabin cruisers.

On Sunday at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division recovered two stolen cabin cruiser boats valued cumulatively at over $500,000.



During the recovery, deputies received assistance from the Tennessee Park Service and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

"Tennessee Park Rangers from Harrison Bay State Park were especially instrumental in the recovery of one of the stolen boats which had become beached on a sandbar in the river," officials said.





"Park Rangers also provided a boat and manpower to assist in the apprehension of a boat theft suspect on the water."A subsequent criminal investigation discovered Allmon and Brandon to be involved in the thefts.Allmon and Mudgett were arrested and have been charged with theft over $250,000, theft over $60,000 and criminal conspiracy in regards to their possession of the stolen boats."The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office wishes to acknowledge the assistance provided by the Tennessee Park Rangers and the TWRA in assisting with the recovery of the stolen boats and the subsequent suspect apprehension," officials said.