Hamilton County Has 6 More COVID Deaths, 363 New Cases
Monday, December 21, 2020
Hamilton County reported 363 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with a 192 patients hospitalized and 52 in Intensive Care Units. Twelve others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 92 are county residents.
The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 25,644.
There were six more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Monday, bringing the total to 241.
The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 21,543, which is 84 percent, and there are 3,860 active cases.