Hamilton County Has 6 More COVID Deaths, 363 New Cases

Breaking News


Hamilton County reported 363 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with a 192 patients hospitalized and 52 in Intensive Care Units. Twelve others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 92 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 25,644.

There were six more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Monday, bringing the total to 241. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 21,543, which is 84 percent, and there are 3,860 active cases. 

Georgia Has 16 More COVID Deaths, 3,121 New Cases

Marion County Woman Charged With TennCare Drug Fraud

HCSO Arrests Boat Theft Suspects


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,453. There were 3,121 new cases, as that total reached

A Marion County woman is charged with TennCare fraud in a case involving prescription drugs. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the 12th Judicial District Drug Task

Brandon James Allmon, 41, and Brandon Michael Mudgett, 24, have been arrested in connection with the theft of two cabin cruisers. On Sunday at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Hamilton County



Georgia Has 16 More COVID Deaths, 3,121 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,453. There were 3,121 new cases, as that total reached 512,699 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 39,502, up 90 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,871 cases, up 32; 34 deaths; 153

Marion County Woman Charged With TennCare Drug Fraud

A Marion County woman is charged with TennCare fraud in a case involving prescription drugs. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Marion County Sheriff's office today announced the arrest of 50-year old Patricia Hargis of South Pittsburg. She is charged with one count of TennCare fraud, a class D felony.

Reflections Of A School Principal

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught

Roy Exum: Look In Tonight's Sky

There are some in the world who believe today will be remembered as The Second Coming of Jesus Christ. There are others who have long called 12-21-2020 as "The Great Conjunction," this because astrologers have known for years that on this very night there will be a rare cosmic event that signals the dawn of the Age of Aquarius. Jupiter and Saturn are the largest planets in the solar

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern. The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta. Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field. UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall. Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point

Mocs Improve To 8-0 With Win Over UAB

Three teams stood at 7-0 heading into Saturday with two, Chattanooga and UAB, meeting in Bartow Arena. Xavier stayed 7-0, while the Mocs took the top spot at 8-0 with a 69-66 triumph over the Blazers. The eight wins are the most by any DI school in 2020-21. "It just feels great to have a team go out there and execute some stuff, and more importantly, fight," Coach Lamont Paris


