Hamilton County Has 6 More COVID Deaths, Record 519 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,441 New Cases, 133 More COVID Deaths





Hamilton County reported a record 519 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with a record 212 patients hospitalized and a record 57 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 113 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 26,163.There were six more deaths from the virus in the county on Monday, four male and two females, four were White, one was Black and one undetermined, one between the ages of 41-50, one between the ages of 71-80, and four over the age of 81, bringing the total to 247.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 21,989, which is 84 percent, and there are 3,927 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 534,019 on Tuesday with 4,441 new cases.There have been 133 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,249, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,888 people hospitalized from the virus, 117 more than on Monday.Testing numbers are above 5.356 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 447,996, 84 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,478 cases, up 5; 7 deathsBradley County: 8,269, up 60; 61 deathsGrundy County: 1,092 cases, up 10; 15 deathsMarion County: 1,691 cases, up 4; 24 deaths, up 1Meigs County: 862 cases, up 4; 14 deathsPolk County: 1,055 cases, up 14; 15 deathsRhea County: 2,850 cases, up 15; 44 deathsSequatchie County: 1,037 cases, up 10; 10 deaths, up 3Knox 29,180 cases, up 281; 253 deaths, up 7Davidson 56,534 cases, up 375; 525 deaths, up 7Shelby 61,791 cases, up 347; 824 deaths, up 6