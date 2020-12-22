 Tuesday, December 22, 2020 Weather

Hamilton County Has 6 More COVID Deaths, Record 519 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,441 New Cases, 133 More COVID Deaths

Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Hamilton County reported a record 519 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with a record 212 patients hospitalized and a record 57 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 113 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 26,163.

There were six more deaths from the virus in the county on Monday, four male and two females, four were White, one was Black and one undetermined, one between the ages of 41-50, one between the ages of 71-80, and four over the age of 81, bringing the total to 247. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 21,989, which is 84 percent, and there are 3,927 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 534,019 on Tuesday with 4,441 new cases.
There have been 133 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,249, said state Health Department officials.

The state currently has 2,888 people hospitalized from the virus, 117 more than on Monday.

Testing numbers are above 5.356 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 447,996, 84 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,478 cases, up 5; 7 deaths

Bradley County:  8,269, up 60; 61 deaths

Grundy County: 1,092 cases, up 10; 15 deaths

Marion County: 1,691 cases, up 4; 24 deaths, up 1

Meigs County: 862 cases, up 4; 14 deaths

Polk County: 1,055 cases, up 14; 15 deaths

Rhea County: 2,850 cases, up 15; 44 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,037 cases, up 10; 10 deaths, up 3

Knox 29,180 cases, up 281; 253 deaths, up 7

Davidson 56,534 cases, up 375; 525 deaths, up 7

Shelby 61,791 cases, up 347; 824 deaths, up 6


Breaking News

Michael Park Arrested For Attempted Murder In Bradley County

Michael Park, of Bradley County, has been arrested for attempted murder. At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Bradley County deputies arrived at a residence on McClanahan Drive in northwestern Bradley County in response to a reported stabbing. During the course of their investigation, they were alerted to flames on the residence from an apparent structure fire that was ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 52 More COVID Deaths, A Record 6,242 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 52 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,503. There were a record 6,242 new cases, as that total reached 518,902 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 39,836, up 334 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,924 cases, up 53; 34 ... (click for more)

Reflections Of A School Principal

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Christmas Classic

Over the past 40 years, I have maintained a Christmas tradition of reprinting the most famous story I have ever written, “The Last Day of School.” That story has gone all over the world and I have had great fun with it, but in case you didn’t notice, there was no official last day of school this year, due to the pandemonium of our COVID pandemic. As its substitute, allow me to share ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Eboni Williams Doubles Up With Two Player Of The Week Selections

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams was named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO and the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association Player of the Week Tuesday. Williams helped the Mocs to a 3-1 mark last week that included a last second victory at Austin Peay and wins over Georgia Southern and Georgia State at the GSU Holiday ... (click for more)

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern. The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta. Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field. UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall. Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point ... (click for more)


