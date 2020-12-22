 Tuesday, December 22, 2020 Weather

Hamilton County To Begin Dispensing COVID Vaccine Wednesday To Those In Tier 1a1

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes said, "Today we have received 1,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, with an additional 1,800 doses to arrive Wednesday. This vaccine will be used for those that qualify for those in Tier 1a1."

Moderna received Emergency Use Authorization approval on Dec, 18 to vaccinate adults 18 years of age and older and is a two dose regime given 28 days apart.

"Tier 1a1 includes hospital staff (hospitals have already begun vaccinating their staff; first responders; staff working COVID-19 mass testing sites; home health care staff; providers of student health services (K-12 and universities); staff and residents of long term care facilities; staff and residents of intellectually or developmentally disabled facilities; detention centers, Department of Children’s Services, and rehabilitation and psychiatric hospitals.

Each of these agencies has a plan to send a portion of their staff to receive the vaccine Dec. 23, 26, 27, 28, and 29. 

"We will be able to give all the vaccines we have during those days," said Ms. Barnes, based on the number of vaccines that the city has received.

The Point of Dispensing clinic will be a drive-thru model at the Riverpark at the Hubert Fry Center, closed to visitors, while the clinic is ongoing. The hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. 

In addition to the PODs, several smaller teams of nurses and pharmacists will go to long-term care facilities and other places where non-ambulatory residents reside. 

"These doses are for high-priority groups," said Ms. Barnes.

There aren't enough doses for all those in Tier 1a1 at this time, but more vaccines will be arriving. The Health Department expects to receive vaccine shipments intermittently. When they are ready to move to the next phase, as outlined by the State’s Plan, the Health Department will make an announcement.

The Moderna vaccine is a two dose vaccine. Vaccine receivers will receive a card to return in 28 days for the second dose. Vaccine doses will be entered into the state immunization registry. 

"Even though vaccines are arriving in the community, we must not let up on our efforts to contain the virus now," said Ms. Barnes. "Holiday plans need to be immediate family only."

Ms. Barnes said the county expects to get the Pfizer vaccine as well. 

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, County Mayor Jim Coppinger encouraged people to limit gatherings of people. He said the large uptick in cases is largely due to the Thanksgiving gatherings that people had. 

The vaccine has arrived and "does provide us with a lot of hope," said County Mayor Coppinger. 

"This is a historic day in Hamilton County to battle this dangerous virus. I want to remind people how contagious this virus is.  Do not let your guard down.  We are too close with this vaccine. I plead with you to protect yourself." 

Holiday COVID-19 Testing Hours:
The Health Department will continue to offer free testing at the Alstom plant daily, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. 

For more information about COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.

To receive Health Department press releases in your inbox, subscribe to the Hamilton County Health Department’s mailing list at https://landing.mailerlite.com/webforms/landing/j6u3e5.


December 22, 2020

Michael Park Arrested For Attempted Murder In Bradley County

Michael Park Arrested For Attempted Murder In Bradley County

Michael Park, of Bradley County, has been arrested for attempted murder. At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Bradley County deputies arrived at a residence on McClanahan Drive in northwestern Bradley County in response to a reported stabbing. During the course of their investigation, they were alerted to flames on the residence from an apparent structure fire that was

Georgia Has 52 More COVID Deaths, A Record 6,242 New Cases

Georgia Has 52 More COVID Deaths, A Record 6,242 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 52 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,503. There were a record 6,242 new cases, as that total reached 518,902 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 39,836, up 334 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,924 cases, up 53; 34

Reflections Of A School Principal

Reflections Of A School Principal

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught

Roy Exum: A Christmas Classic

Roy Exum: A Christmas Classic

Over the past 40 years, I have maintained a Christmas tradition of reprinting the most famous story I have ever written, "The Last Day of School." That story has gone all over the world and I have had great fun with it, but in case you didn't notice, there was no official last day of school this year, due to the pandemonium of our COVID pandemic. As its substitute, allow me to share

Chattanooga's Eboni Williams Doubles Up With Two Player Of The Week Selections

Chattanooga's Eboni Williams Doubles Up With Two Player Of The Week Selections

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams was named the Southern Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO and the Tennessee Sports Writer's Association Player of the Week Tuesday. Williams helped the Mocs to a 3-1 mark last week that included a last second victory at Austin Peay and wins over Georgia Southern and Georgia State at the GSU Holiday

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern. The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta. Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field. UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall. Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point


