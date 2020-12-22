Hamilton County To Begin Dispensing COVID Vaccine Wednesday To Those In Tier 1a1

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes said, "Today we have received 1,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, with an additional 1,800 doses to arrive Wednesday. This vaccine will be used for those that qualify for those in Tier 1a1."

Moderna received Emergency Use Authorization approval on Dec, 18 to vaccinate adults 18 years of age and older and is a two dose regime given 28 days apart.

"Tier 1a1 includes hospital staff (hospitals have already begun vaccinating their staff; first responders; staff working COVID-19 mass testing sites; home health care staff; providers of student health services (K-12 and universities); staff and residents of long term care facilities; staff and residents of intellectually or developmentally disabled facilities; detention centers, Department of Children’s Services, and rehabilitation and psychiatric hospitals.



Each of these agencies has a plan to send a portion of their staff to receive the vaccine Dec. 23, 26, 27, 28, and 29.

"We will be able to give all the vaccines we have during those days," said Ms. Barnes, based on the number of vaccines that the city has received.



The Point of Dispensing clinic will be a drive-thru model at the Riverpark at the Hubert Fry Center, closed to visitors, while the clinic is ongoing. The hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

In addition to the PODs, several smaller teams of nurses and pharmacists will go to long-term care facilities and other places where non-ambulatory residents reside.



"These doses are for high-priority groups," said Ms. Barnes.

There aren't enough doses for all those in Tier 1a1 at this time, but more vaccines will be arriving. The Health Department expects to receive vaccine shipments intermittently. When they are ready to move to the next phase, as outlined by the State’s Plan, the Health Department will make an announcement.

The Moderna vaccine is a two dose vaccine. Vaccine receivers will receive a card to return in 28 days for the second dose. Vaccine doses will be entered into the state immunization registry.

"Even though vaccines are arriving in the community, we must not let up on our efforts to contain the virus now," said Ms. Barnes. "Holiday plans need to be immediate family only."

Ms. Barnes said the county expects to get the Pfizer vaccine as well.

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, County Mayor Jim Coppinger encouraged people to limit gatherings of people. He said the large uptick in cases is largely due to the Thanksgiving gatherings that people had.

The vaccine has arrived and "does provide us with a lot of hope," said County Mayor Coppinger.

"This is a historic day in Hamilton County to battle this dangerous virus. I want to remind people how contagious this virus is. Do not let your guard down. We are too close with this vaccine. I plead with you to protect yourself."

Holiday COVID-19 Testing Hours:

The Health Department will continue to offer free testing at the Alstom plant daily, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

For more information about COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.

