Henry Charged With Aggravated Robbery After Gun Is Pulled During Facebook Marketplace Deal

Police have arrested a man they say pulled a gun during a Facebook Marketplace deal.

Tyrique Henry, 20, of 1664 Greendale Way, is charged with aggravated robbery.

In an incident on Nov. 11, police said there was a robbery at 8201 Apison Pike. A man said he was to meet another man to sell him a Mac Book Pro. The deal was for around $2,100.

The man with the Mac Book said the deal was to have been at Dunkin Donuts in Ooltewah, but en route the man changed it to the Apison Pike location.

He said the man got in his vehicle, then pulled out a gun. He took the Mac Book without paying.

The victim said before he left he had him delete their Facebook messages to one another.

Police said it appeared the messages were deleted, but the victim remembered that his Facebook name was something like TLE TStreet. Police said they believed that is the name used by Henry.

The victim said he believes he had made deals with Henry before and met him at the Greendale Way location.

Video was found showing a black Chevrolet Malibu at the robbery scene. That is the type car driven by Henry, Police said.