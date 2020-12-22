Nelson Charged With Attempted Murder After Becoming Irate When Girlfriend's Daughter Came To Pick Up Items

Police said William Lavell Nelson is charged in connection with the shooting on Nov. 22 of a woman who was critically injured.

Nelson, 44, is charged with multiple counts including attempted criminal homicide.

A witness said she was on the phone with the victim, who said she had gone to the home of her mother's boyfriend (Nelson) to pick up some items from her. The witness said he could hear Nelson yelling at her and cursing over the phone.

She then heard the victim say, "He shot me. He shot me."

The woman drove herself to the hospital. It was found that she had a life-threatening injury to her right armpit, a broken rib and punctured lung.

The woman said she met Nelson at Target on Gunbarrel Road and they went in separate cars to his residence at 1108 E. 13th St. in order to pick up items for her mother.

She said Nelson at first acted normal, then he suddenly became irate and picked up a silver handgun. She said he fired one or two shots at her.

The woman said after the shooting that Nelson took her phone from her and kept her at the house for half an hour before finally allowing her to leave.