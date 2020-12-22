 Tuesday, December 22, 2020 Weather

Nelson Charged With Attempted Murder After Becoming Irate When Girlfriend's Daughter Came To Pick Up Items

William Lavell Nelson
Police said William Lavell Nelson is charged in connection with the shooting on Nov. 22 of a woman who was critically injured.

Nelson, 44, is charged with multiple counts including attempted criminal homicide.

A witness said she was on the phone with the victim, who said she had gone to the home of her mother's boyfriend (Nelson) to pick up some items from her. The witness said he could hear Nelson yelling at her and cursing over the phone.

She then heard the victim say, "He shot me. He shot me."

The woman drove herself to the hospital. It was found that she had a life-threatening injury to her right armpit, a broken rib and punctured lung.

The woman said she met Nelson at Target on Gunbarrel Road and they went in separate cars to his residence at 1108 E. 13th St. in order to pick up items for her mother.

She said Nelson at first acted normal, then he suddenly became irate and picked up a silver handgun. She said he fired one or two shots at her.

The woman said after the shooting that Nelson took her phone from her and kept her at the house for half an hour before finally allowing her to leave.

 


Silverdale Video Shows Violent Attack On Inmate By 8 Gang Members

Henry Charged With Aggravated Robbery After Gun Is Pulled During Facebook Marketplace Deal


Video from the Silverdale Jail shows the violent attack carried out on an inmate by eight gang members. Authorities said the victim, who is identified as a Mafia Insane Vice Lord, suffered ... (click for more)

Police have arrested a man they say pulled a gun during a Facebook Marketplace deal. Tyrique Henry, 20, of 1664 Greendale Way, is charged with aggravated robbery. In an incident on Nov. ... (click for more)



Silverdale Video Shows Violent Attack On Inmate By 8 Gang Members

Video from the Silverdale Jail shows the violent attack carried out on an inmate by eight gang members. Authorities said the victim, who is identified as a Mafia Insane Vice Lord, suffered severe injuries to his head and back. The victim told authorities he did not want to give a statement and did not want to prosecute his attackers. In the incident on Dec. 2, the victim ... (click for more)

Speechless, No On Covid-19 Ground Zero

Speechless, no. Not on this problem, I would riot I am so upset. Government says no more than 10 people at gatherings. Government, shame on you for taking resources that belong at ground zero. The absurd little videos on social media of the elected folks taking the vaccine. Where do I begin? Ground zero for COVID-19 are all the nursing homes, assisted care, hospitals, and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Christmas Classic

Over the past 40 years, I have maintained a Christmas tradition of reprinting the most famous story I have ever written, “The Last Day of School.” That story has gone all over the world and I have had great fun with it, but in case you didn’t notice, there was no official last day of school this year, due to the pandemonium of our COVID pandemic. As its substitute, allow me to share ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Eboni Williams Doubles Up With Two Player Of The Week Selections

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams was named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO and the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association Player of the Week Tuesday. Williams helped the Mocs to a 3-1 mark last week that included a last second victory at Austin Peay and wins over Georgia Southern and Georgia State at the GSU Holiday ... (click for more)

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern. The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta. Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field. UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall. Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point ... (click for more)


