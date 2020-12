Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGEE, GARDNER COE

1057 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

-----

BECKMANN, RICHARD

1852 HIDDEN SPRING TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD

9879 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

BUCHANAN, ANTHONY BLAKE

1897 PRESWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

-----

CAPERTON, RICKEY LEE

734 ENCHANTIZ VIEW APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37314

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

-----

CASE, JOSHUA JEDEDIAH

1402 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

-----

COOTS, BRADLEY DUSTIN

158 LEWIS ST SODDY DAISY, 37384

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATAGORY FOR

-----

CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE

5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 407 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000

-----

DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL

4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

DEGRASSE, SANDRA S

1166 HAMILTON CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA

2735 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

-----

DOSS, TONY WAY

171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

-----

EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE

2009 E MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

GARCIA, ALFREDO JORDAN

4042 THREE NOTCH RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

921 DELORES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

HESTER, KERMYCA

2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

-----

HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE

821 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112014

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

-----

HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE

1828 FOUST ST Chattanooga, 374071055

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

HOUSER, LENDAL DEON

2309 GLADD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

-----

HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE

102 LAURAL WOOD CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30707

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

KEELER, JEFFERY JORDAN

517 JONES ST.

DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----KIRKPATRICK, KARI H7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT. 1523 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----LEWIS, BRIANNA NICOLE3005 WEST HOYT STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----LEWIS, JADA MAELYN3745 BRITT ROAD MOUNT DORA, 32757Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)-----MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO106 PINTO LN ROSSVILLE, 38066Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)-----MCDONALD, TRISTEN DOWNEY111 ROCK CREEK RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUNANA FOR RESALE-----MONTGOMERY, MARK ELLIOTT9622 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373793930Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----QUALLS, MATTHEW PAUL537 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)-----RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE8208 FALLEN MAPLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044908Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----SUBLETT, GRAVION D413 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37351Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----THOMPSON, STEPHANIE MARIE102 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----TURNER, JAMES GILBERT2302 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500-----WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL701 N Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT-----WOFFORD, JAILEN DONYELLE1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE-----WOOTON, EDWARD GWYNN2872 HARRISON PIKE APT#1 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceTHEFT OF PROPERTY