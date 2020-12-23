Honda Of Chattanooga Motorcycles On Highway 58 To Close After 58 Years In Business

The Honda of Chattanooga motorcycle store on Highway 58 is closing after 58 years.

Longtime owner Barry T. White said the last day of business will be Dec. 31.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been one factor since it has held up production and made it difficult in some cases to get product.

Mr. White noted also that this year his home was destroyed by the tornado that tore through East Brainerd.

His brother, Gerald S. White, is continuing to operate White Cycle and Marina next door.

Barry T. White said their father, Charles S. White Jr., operated several businesses on Glass Street in East Chattanooga. One was a Western Auto, and he also had the businesses that were passed down to his sons.

Barry T. White said he moved away from Glass Street in 1962 when he built the motorcycle dealership at 4915 Highway 58.