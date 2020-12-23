Mobile Home Damaged By Fire On Old Wauhatchie Pike

A home was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon on Old Wauhatchie Pike.

It happened at 3:17 p.m. in the 2600 block of Old Wauhatchie Pike. Chattanooga Fire Department crews found a working trailer fire upon arrival and made an attack on it.

Other companies arrived on the scene to assist and it was knocked out within ten minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was home at the time. There were no injuries.

There was extensive damage to the front porch and some around the front door. There was smoke damage on the interior.

Ladder 1, Quint 14 , Quint 1, Quint 3, Squad 20, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 (Red), HCEMS, EPB and CPD responded.