U.S. District Judges Charles E. Atchley, Jr. And Katherine A. Crytzer Sworn In

Two newly appointed Article III judges, Charles E. Atchley, Jr., and Katherine A. Crytzer, took their oaths of office this week.

Chief Judge Travis R. McDonough administered the oaths.

U.S.

Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn recommended the two to President Donald J. Trump, who nominated them in September. The Senate confirmed them last week.

Judge Atchley succeeds U.S. District Judge Harry S. Mattice, Jr., in Chattanooga. Judge Crytzer succeeds U.S. District Judge Pamela L. Reeves, in Knoxville, and becomes the second woman to hold a district judgeship in the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Judge Atchley has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Tennessee for more than 19 years, the last three as First Assistant U.S. Attorney.

Judge Crytzer most recently served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney for the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. She previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Judge Crytzer and Judge Atchley join Chief Judge McDonough, Chattanooga, Judge Thomas A. Varlan, Knoxville, and Judge Clifton L. Corker, Greeneville. Senior Judges include Leon Jordan, Curtis L. Collier, Thomas W. Phillips, J. Ronnie Greer, and Harry S. Mattice, Jr.