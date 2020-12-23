 Wednesday, December 23, 2020 53.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


U.S. District Judges Charles E. Atchley, Jr. And Katherine A. Crytzer Sworn In

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Two newly appointed Article III judges, Charles E. Atchley, Jr., and Katherine A. Crytzer, took their oaths of office this week.

 

Chief Judge Travis R. McDonough administered the oaths.

 

U.S.

Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn recommended the two to President Donald J. Trump, who nominated them in September. The Senate confirmed them last week.

 

Judge Atchley succeeds U.S. District Judge Harry S. Mattice, Jr., in Chattanooga. Judge Crytzer succeeds U.S. District Judge Pamela L. Reeves, in Knoxville, and becomes the second woman to hold a district judgeship in the Eastern District of Tennessee.

 

Judge Atchley has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Tennessee for more than 19 years, the last three as First Assistant U.S. Attorney.

 

Judge Crytzer most recently served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney for the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. She previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

 

Judge Crytzer and Judge Atchley join Chief Judge McDonough, Chattanooga, Judge Thomas A. Varlan, Knoxville, and Judge Clifton L. Corker, Greeneville. Senior Judges include Leon Jordan, Curtis L. Collier, Thomas W. Phillips, J. Ronnie Greer, and Harry S. Mattice, Jr. 


December 23, 2020

Police Blotter: Receipt Trick Falls Flat At Home Depot; Walmart Thief Has To Abandon $310 In Stolen Items And Leaves Cellphone Behind

December 23, 2020

U.S. District Judges Charles E. Atchley, Jr. And Katherine A. Crytzer Sworn In

December 23, 2020

Mobile Home Damaged By Fire On Old Wauhatchie Pike


Police were called to the Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. Upon arrival, police were met by an employee who works Loss Prevention for the store. The employee said an unknown white male wearing ... (click for more)

Two newly appointed Article III judges, Charles E. Atchley, Jr., and Katherine A. Crytzer, took their oaths of office this week. Chief Judge Travis R. McDonough administered the oaths. ... (click for more)

A home was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon on Old Wauhatchie Pike. It happened at 3:17 p.m. in the 2600 block of Old Wauhatchie Pike. Chattanooga Fire Department crews found a working ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Receipt Trick Falls Flat At Home Depot; Walmart Thief Has To Abandon $310 In Stolen Items And Leaves Cellphone Behind

Police were called to the Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. Upon arrival, police were met by an employee who works Loss Prevention for the store. The employee said an unknown white male wearing a Ford shirt and a sailor hat entered the store and picked up a receipt that was lying on the floor. The man then walked around to the other side of the store and gathered lumber as it was ... (click for more)

U.S. District Judges Charles E. Atchley, Jr. And Katherine A. Crytzer Sworn In

Two newly appointed Article III judges, Charles E. Atchley, Jr., and Katherine A. Crytzer, took their oaths of office this week. Chief Judge Travis R. McDonough administered the oaths. U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn recommended the two to President Donald J. Trump, who nominated them in September. The Senate confirmed them last week. Judge Atchley ... (click for more)

Opinion

Merry Christmas 2020

If you believe 2020 has been a better-than-average year for you, then you are surely better off than average. Whatever difficulties we each have suffered personally, we’ve been constantly told about the exceptional difficulties that many others have experienced and that we should worry more for our own sakes. The Chinese virus has supposedly killed 300,000 people in the United States ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Now, The 2020 Version

It was on this very day – Dec. 23 but 197 years ago -- when an anonymous poem appeared in the Troy, N.Y., newspaper entitled “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” Quickly, the poem spread, and its popularity was quite nearly instant. About 15 years later, Clement Clarke Moore stepped forward to admit he had written it for his children but … well, he feared his reputation as a very erudite ... (click for more)

Sports

#8 Vols Improve To 6-0 With 20-Point Victory Over USC Upstate

Another balanced offensive effort and timely stops on the defensive end pushed the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team past USC Upstate, 80-60, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (6-0)—off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad opened the year 7-0—were powered by a balanced offensive effort during which every player who saw action scored, withstanding ... (click for more)

"No Matter What: The Rise Of Chattanooga FC" Documentary To Air On WTCI

A pillar of Chattanooga FC’s organization is to “keep it local.” This is reflected in everything the club does, from the foundational work to the strong community partnerships with the first team. This ethos continues as the club is thrilled to announce that “No Matter What: The Rise of Chattanooga FC” will premiere on WTCI, Chattanooga’s PBS member station. This historic series, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors