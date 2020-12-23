 Thursday, December 24, 2020 54.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Snow Expected In Chattanooga For Christmas, But Not That Much

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Chattanoogans are projected to have snow for Christmas, but not that much.

The National Weather Service says to expect very cold air that is accompanied by rain that turns to snow on Thursday afternoon.

Accumulations are expected to be "very limited" however.

The forecast says: "Wintry and Turning Much Colder for Thursday and Christmas Day... A strong storm system will approach the area Tonight and Thursday and exit the region Christmas Day. Very cold air will build into the area during the day Thursday and linger through Friday night. Rain will change to snow Thursday afternoon. Snow showers will linger through at least Friday morning. With the bulk of the precipitation moving out so quickly, accumulations will be very limited with a dusting to a half an inch in general and perhaps approaching an inch in the highest elevations of the plateau.

"Colder air rushing in could allow for some black ice to develop. Patches of black ice will be possible Christmas Eve night and linger into Christmas morning so caution is advised on area roads. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this situation."


December 24, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 23, 2020

Police Blotter: Receipt Trick Falls Flat At Home Depot; Walmart Thief Has To Abandon $310 In Stolen Items And Leaves Cellphone Behind

December 23, 2020

U.S. District Judges Charles E. Atchley, Jr. And Katherine A. Crytzer Sworn In


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, BARRY MALONE 2003 EAST 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)

Police were called to the Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. Upon arrival, police were met by an employee who works Loss Prevention for the store. The employee said an unknown white male wearing ... (click for more)

Two newly appointed Article III judges, Charles E. Atchley, Jr., and Katherine A. Crytzer, took their oaths of office this week. Chief Judge Travis R. McDonough administered the oaths. ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, BARRY MALONE 2003 EAST 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITITING MANUFACTURE OF M VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH UNDER 2 ----- ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR 4207 MICHIGAN ... (click for more)

Merry Christmas 2020

If you believe 2020 has been a better-than-average year for you, then you are surely better off than average. Whatever difficulties we each have suffered personally, we’ve been constantly told about the exceptional difficulties that many others have experienced and that we should worry more for our own sakes. The Chinese virus has supposedly killed 300,000 people in the United States ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Now, The 2020 Version

It was on this very day – Dec. 23 but 197 years ago -- when an anonymous poem appeared in the Troy, N.Y., newspaper entitled “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” Quickly, the poem spread, and its popularity was quite nearly instant. About 15 years later, Clement Clarke Moore stepped forward to admit he had written it for his children but … well, he feared his reputation as a very erudite ... (click for more)

#8 Vols Improve To 6-0 With 20-Point Victory Over USC Upstate

Another balanced offensive effort and timely stops on the defensive end pushed the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team past USC Upstate, 80-60, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (6-0)—off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad opened the year 7-0—were powered by a balanced offensive effort during which every player who saw action scored, withstanding ... (click for more)

"No Matter What: The Rise Of Chattanooga FC" Documentary To Air On WTCI

A pillar of Chattanooga FC’s organization is to “keep it local.” This is reflected in everything the club does, from the foundational work to the strong community partnerships with the first team. This ethos continues as the club is thrilled to announce that “No Matter What: The Rise of Chattanooga FC” will premiere on WTCI, Chattanooga’s PBS member station. This historic series, ... (click for more)


