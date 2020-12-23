Snow Expected In Chattanooga For Christmas, But Not That Much

Chattanoogans are projected to have snow for Christmas, but not that much.

The National Weather Service says to expect very cold air that is accompanied by rain that turns to snow on Thursday afternoon.

Accumulations are expected to be "very limited" however.

The forecast says: "Wintry and Turning Much Colder for Thursday and Christmas Day... A strong storm system will approach the area Tonight and Thursday and exit the region Christmas Day. Very cold air will build into the area during the day Thursday and linger through Friday night. Rain will change to snow Thursday afternoon. Snow showers will linger through at least Friday morning. With the bulk of the precipitation moving out so quickly, accumulations will be very limited with a dusting to a half an inch in general and perhaps approaching an inch in the highest elevations of the plateau.

"Colder air rushing in could allow for some black ice to develop. Patches of black ice will be possible Christmas Eve night and linger into Christmas morning so caution is advised on area roads. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this situation."