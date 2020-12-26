 Saturday, December 26, 2020 32.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Huge Fire Breaks Out At Old U.S. Pipe Plant

Saturday, December 26, 2020
- photo by CFD

Firefighters working a 24-hour shift on Christmas had a busy night battling a large commercial fire on the South Side of Chattanooga.

The call came out at 1:46 a.m. on Saturday after witnesses at a nearby gas station reported that they could see flames coming from the old U.S. Pipe & Foundry building at 2501 Chestnut St.

Quint 1 was first to arrive and confirmed that it was a heavily involved structure fire.

A defensive firefighting operation was launched to attack it from all sides.

Precautions were taken because of a large diesel tank and several propane tanks on the site. There were also large tree-trimming trucks, possible timber, and other equipment inside the building.

The fire was out by 5:15 a.m. and crews were doing overhaul that was expected to take 4+ hours on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ladder 1, Quint 1, Engine 12, Quint 17, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded.
 
There were no injuries reported. No one was believed to be inside the burning building. The scope of the operations on the scene was vast in an effort to stop the spread of the flames.
 
Mutual Aid was providing coverage from other neighboring departments at several of the city fire halls as crews continued to fight the fire.
 
The plant has been closed for many years and some of the buildings at the site had been partially demolished or deteriorated.
- photo by CFD

December 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 25, 2020

Soddy Daisy Nursing Home Sells For $14.8 Million

December 25, 2020

Georgia Has 49 More COVID Deaths, With A Record 5,145 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: FRAZIER, SARAH DANIELLE 1629 GREEN HILL DR HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST ... (click for more)

A Soddy Daisy nursing home has sold for $14,887,267. Soddy Daisy Health Care Center is at 701 Sequoyah Road. The sale was to Soddy-Daisy Tn Propco Llc, Soddy-Daisy Tennessee Propco Llc ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,656. There were 5,145 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Opinion

Merry Christmas 2020 - And Response (2)

If you believe 2020 has been a better-than-average year for you, then you are surely better off than average. Whatever difficulties we each have suffered personally, we’ve been constantly told about the exceptional difficulties that many others have experienced and that we should worry more for our own sakes. The Chinese virus has supposedly killed 300,000 people in the United States ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

I am sad to report this will be the last edition of The Saturday Funnies this year. It would be a grievous mistake if we didn’t thank the many of our readers who have sent in the jokes, cute stories, and “must see” videos that we have been able to share. Believe it or not, your thoughts that every Saturday should begin with a happy heart is the exact same as ours and we appreciate ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: College Football Shows Its True Colors

I have long been a proponent for an eight-team college football playoff and the 2020 season is a perfect example of why the current four-team scenario should be expanded. The same teams that have dominated the playoffs since its inception in 2014 are still among the four teams playing for a national title. Alabama is number one and Clemson is ranked second. Of the last five national ... (click for more)

#8 Vols Improve To 6-0 With 20-Point Victory Over USC Upstate

Another balanced offensive effort and timely stops on the defensive end pushed the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team past USC Upstate, 80-60, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (6-0)—off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad opened the year 7-0—were powered by a balanced offensive effort during which every player who saw action scored, withstanding ... (click for more)


