Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL

1607 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE

809 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----BUTTS, JIMMY LEEHomeless CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----CARD, RANDI LYNNE14343 MAY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR805 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----DEWS, WAYNE217 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)DOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECT-----HAMBRICK, DERRICK LAMAR321 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----HAMPTON, DANIELLE KEBREL1010 WEST 53RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSNO PROOF OF INSURANCE-----HOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----HURD, DIMITRI2712 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----HURD, TRESEAN LEVON2712 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----JOHNSON, CASEY CHARLES807 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY AUTOVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----NATION, STEVEN LINZA7319 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA-----PEAY, GEOFFERY DUVAL1808 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----PINES, CORDELL DEARRUS2316 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----RAKESTRAW, JOSHUA DATON110 SOUTH ASTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----VILLASENOR, JOSE CARLOS4009 WILSONIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS(POSSESSION OF COCAINE)