Hamilton County Has 7 More COVID Deaths, 251 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3,188 New Cases, 69 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 251 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 27,410.There were seven more deaths from the virus in the county on Tuesday, bringing the total to 260.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 564,080 on Sunday with 3,188 new cases. There have been 69 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,512, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,813 people hospitalized from the virus, 18 more than on Saturday.Testing numbers are above 5.496 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 480,227, 85 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,535 cases, up 5; 9 deathsBradley County: 8,688, up 41; 65 deaths, up 1Grundy County: 1,155 cases, up 2; 16 deaths, up 1Marion County: 1,780 cases, up 5; 25 deathsMeigs County: 927 cases, up 5; 14 deathsPolk County: 1,106 cases, up 2; 16 deathsRhea County: 3,046 cases, up 19; 46 deathsSequatchie County: 1,113 cases, up 3; 10 deathsKnox 31,186 cases, up 244; 268 deaths, up 4Davidson 59,048 cases, up 151; 541 deaths, up 3Shelby 64,653 cases, up 297; 847 deaths, up 8