 Monday, December 28, 2020 40.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Secretary Of State’s Downtown Nashville Offices Closed Monday

Sunday, December 27, 2020

Due to state building closures in Davidson County from AT&T outages resulting from the Nashville explosion the downtown Nashville offices will not be open.

Customers may contact the divisions by email, including:  

Administrative Procedures filings: APD.Filings@tn.gov
Business Services: TNSOS.CORPINFO@tn.gov 
Charitable Solicitations and Gaming: Charitable.Solicitations@tn.gov
Elections: Tennessee.Elections@tn.gov
Tennessee State Library and Archives Reference Desk: ask@tsla.libanswers.com

If state buildings remain closed on Wednesday, Dec. 30, customers may drop off business filings at 312 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville, Tn., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Those filings will be processed once the office reopens and will be dated Dec. 30.

Visit the website, sos.tn.gov, for further closure updates and information.  


December 28, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 27, 2020

Court Services Impacted By Explosion Regaining Connections

December 27, 2020

Secretary Of State’s Downtown Nashville Offices Closed Monday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, ANNE ELYSE 1389 TIMBER LANE #201 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING LEFT ... (click for more)

While no state or county court facilities were physically damaged in the Nashville explosion on Christmas Day, networks, email, phones, and other technical services at the Nashville Supreme Court ... (click for more)

Due to state building closures in Davidson County from AT&T outages resulting from the Nashville explosion the downtown Nashville offices will not be open. Customers may contact the divisions ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, ANNE ELYSE 1389 TIMBER LANE #201 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS ----- BELL, JAMAL QUANELL 3003 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Court Services Impacted By Explosion Regaining Connections

While no state or county court facilities were physically damaged in the Nashville explosion on Christmas Day, networks, email, phones, and other technical services at the Nashville Supreme Court Building, Administrative Office of the Courts, several boards and commissions, and Davidson County courts were impacted. Some services have been restored by late Sunday and the situation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Whose Money Is It?

I often wonder what the thinking process is for our federal legislators. Seems as if they have very few thoughts about the people they represent. We pay taxes to the federal government and in turn our representatives are supposed to be good stewards of our money. Instead of being responsible with our money they spend it on ignorance like sending $10 million to Pakistan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Live A Little Longer

You must know that I get dozens of enlightening, inspirational, and thought-provoking emails all the time, not to mention those I want to share from ‘My Morning Readings.’ Several weeks before Christmas a delightful friend sent me one entitled – get this – “Age 65 Until Death.” Are you kidding me? Not only do I not wish to share it, I don’t even want to read anything as morbid. ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: College Football Shows Its True Colors

I have long been a proponent for an eight-team college football playoff and the 2020 season is a perfect example of why the current four-team scenario should be expanded. The same teams that have dominated the playoffs since its inception in 2014 are still among the four teams playing for a national title. Alabama is number one and Clemson is ranked second. Of the last five national ... (click for more)

#8 Vols Improve To 6-0 With 20-Point Victory Over USC Upstate

Another balanced offensive effort and timely stops on the defensive end pushed the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team past USC Upstate, 80-60, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (6-0)—off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad opened the year 7-0—were powered by a balanced offensive effort during which every player who saw action scored, withstanding ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors