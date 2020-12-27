Secretary Of State’s Downtown Nashville Offices Closed Monday

Due to state building closures in Davidson County from AT&T outages resulting from the Nashville explosion the downtown Nashville offices will not be open.

Customers may contact the divisions by email, including:

Administrative Procedures filings: APD.Filings@tn.gov

Business Services: TNSOS.CORPINFO@tn.gov

Charitable Solicitations and Gaming: Charitable.Solicitations@tn.gov

Elections: Tennessee.Elections@tn.gov

Tennessee State Library and Archives Reference Desk: ask@tsla.libanswers.com

If state buildings remain closed on Wednesday, Dec. 30, customers may drop off business filings at 312 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville, Tn., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Those filings will be processed once the office reopens and will be dated Dec. 30.

Visit the website, sos.tn.gov, for further closure updates and information.