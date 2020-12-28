 Monday, December 28, 2020 55.0°F   overcast   Overcast

HCSO Corrections Officer Arrested for DUI

Monday, December 28, 2020
HCSO Corrections Officer Damien Parker was found unresponsive in his personal vehicle by his coworkers on Sunday at approximately 6:45 p.m., after not reporting to work for his shift at the Hamilton County Jail. 
 
Hamilton County EMS were requested to the scene. HCSO Corrections personnel broke out his window in order to gain access to render aide after their attempts to wake him were unsuccessful. There was reason to suspect that Parker was intoxicated and Chattanooga Police Department personnel were requested to the scene. 
 
A Chattanooga Police Department DUI Investigator responded and conducted an investigation.
As a result of the investigation, Parker was charged by Chattanooga Police with driving under the influence. 
 
Parker was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation. 


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Opinion

Whose Money Is It?

I often wonder what the thinking process is for our federal legislators. Seems as if they have very few thoughts about the people they represent. We pay taxes to the federal government and in turn our representatives are supposed to be good stewards of our money. Instead of being responsible with our money they spend it on ignorance like sending $10 million to Pakistan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Live A Little Longer

You must know that I get dozens of enlightening, inspirational, and thought-provoking emails all the time, not to mention those I want to share from ‘My Morning Readings.’ Several weeks before Christmas a delightful friend sent me one entitled – get this – “Age 65 Until Death.” Are you kidding me? Not only do I not wish to share it, I don’t even want to read anything as morbid. ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: College Football Shows Its True Colors

I have long been a proponent for an eight-team college football playoff and the 2020 season is a perfect example of why the current four-team scenario should be expanded. The same teams that have dominated the playoffs since its inception in 2014 are still among the four teams playing for a national title. Alabama is number one and Clemson is ranked second. Of the last five national ... (click for more)

#8 Vols Improve To 6-0 With 20-Point Victory Over USC Upstate

Another balanced offensive effort and timely stops on the defensive end pushed the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team past USC Upstate, 80-60, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (6-0)—off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad opened the year 7-0—were powered by a balanced offensive effort during which every player who saw action scored, withstanding ... (click for more)


