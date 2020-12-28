HCSO Corrections Officer Arrested for DUI





HCSO Corrections Officer Damien Parker was found unresponsive in his personal vehicle by his coworkers on Sunday at approximately 6:45 p.m., after not reporting to work for his shift at the Hamilton County Jail.Hamilton County EMS were requested to the scene. HCSO Corrections personnel broke out his window in order to gain access to render aide after their attempts to wake him were unsuccessful. There was reason to suspect that Parker was intoxicated and Chattanooga Police Department personnel were requested to the scene.A Chattanooga Police Department DUI Investigator responded and conducted an investigation.As a result of the investigation, Parker was charged by Chattanooga Police with driving under the influence.Parker was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.