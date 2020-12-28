Courts Staying Open, But Not Hearing Cases Due To Virus

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme Court has issued an amended order directing that all in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee, are suspended until Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Chattanooga City Court will remain open under this directive but will not hear any cases during this time. All cases set during this time will be rescheduled.The Chattanooga City Court Clerk’s Office will remain open during this time and will be available during normal hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Monday through Friday.Payments may be made through the mail to City Court Clerk, 600 Market St., Room 104, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402, online at www.chattanooga.gov or at the City Court Clerk’s Office.For any questions, you can contact the Clerk’s Office at 423-643-7541 or 311.Judge Sherry PatyJudge Russell BeanCity Court Clerk Ron Swafford