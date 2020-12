The Dalton Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of Jordan McDougle, 22, of Cartersville, Ga.

Mr. McDougle was dropped off at Advent Health Center in Calhoun on the morning of Dec. 24 by two men.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Calhoun investigators believe he was shot in Dalton.

Anyone with information relating to this case are asked to contact Detective Charles Williams of the Dalton Police Department at (706) 278-9085 ext. 280.