State Services Continue To Be Restored

Monday, December 28, 2020

Tennessee state government continues to work to provide services to residents after technology outages resulting from an explosion on Christmas Day in Nashville. Some telephone-based services have not been completely restored. In addition, lack of telephone service has closed offices in scattered areas of middle Tennessee.

Department of Safety offices in Tennessee will be open for business, except for the service center in the William R. Snodgrass “Tennessee” Tower. Ellington Agricultural Center and the R.S. Gass campus, both in Davidson County, will be open for services.

As a result of phone outages, state buildings in downtown Nashville will be closed on Tuesday, due to a lack of life safety systems in the buildings. Affected employees have been notified and state agencies continue to work to maintain services.

To access information and updates on state services, Tennesseans can go to the state’s main page (https://www.tn.gov) and search for a service or go to the MyTN app, the state’s application that includes information about many services.


Opinion

Whose Money Is It?

I often wonder what the thinking process is for our federal legislators. Seems as if they have very few thoughts about the people they represent. We pay taxes to the federal government and in turn our representatives are supposed to be good stewards of our money. Instead of being responsible with our money they spend it on ignorance like sending $10 million to Pakistan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Live A Little Longer

You must know that I get dozens of enlightening, inspirational, and thought-provoking emails all the time, not to mention those I want to share from ‘My Morning Readings.’ Several weeks before Christmas a delightful friend sent me one entitled – get this – “Age 65 Until Death.” Are you kidding me? Not only do I not wish to share it, I don’t even want to read anything as morbid. ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Wrestling Places Two On Pre-Season All-SoCon Team

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team put two on the 2020-21 Preseason All-Southern Conference Wrestling Team, the league office announced today. Senior Fabian Gutierrez is the top pick at 125 pounds, while Waddell got the nod at 184 pounds. As a team, the Mocs sit in this place in the preseason poll with one first place vote and 53 total points. The Appalachian ... (click for more)

Mocs' Eboni Williams Earns Third SoCon Player Of The Week Award

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams was named the College Sports Madness Player of the Week for the Southern Conference. This is the third honor Williams earned for a career game against Georgia State, leading the Mocs to the 2020 GSU Holiday Classic title. She was 11-of-17 in the game and made both 3-point attempts and six free throws for a career-best 30 points. She ... (click for more)


