Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths, 490 New Cases, Record 232 Hospitalized And Record 64 In ICU; Tennessee Has 4,797 New Cases, 122 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 490 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with a record 232 patients hospitalized and a record 64 in Intensive Care Units. Thirteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 105 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 28,283.

There were three more deaths from the virus in the county on Tuesday, one male and two females, two White and one undetermined, one between the ages of 51-60 and two between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 264. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 24,529, which is 87 percent, and there are 3,490 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 572,589 on Tuesday with 4,797 new cases.
There have been 122 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,710, said state Health Department officials.

The state currently has 3,060 people hospitalized from the virus, 70 more than on Monday.

Testing numbers are above 5.520 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 493,743, 86 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,542 cases, up 4; 9 deaths

Bradley County:  8,845, up 91; 65 deaths

Grundy County: 1,170 cases, up 8; 18 deaths, up 2

Marion County: 1,807 cases, up 16; 25 deaths

Meigs County: 935 cases, up 1; 15 deaths

Polk County: 1,132 cases, up 18; 16 deaths

Rhea County: 3,099 cases, up 32; 46 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,136 cases, up 13; 11 deaths, up 1

Knox 31,684 cases, up 270; 279 deaths, up 7

Davidson 59,694 cases, up 349; 556 deaths, up 7

Shelby 65,282 cases, up 277; 875 deaths, up 16


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 41 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,759. There were 5,931 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A 19-year-old and a man, 55, were shot in separate incidents on Monday evening. At approximately 5:02 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to an aggravated assault call in the 100 block ... (click for more)



Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 41 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,759. There were 5,931 new cases, as that total reached 552,712 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 41,403, up 451 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,140 cases, up 47; 36 deaths; ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

I often wonder what the thinking process is for our federal legislators. Seems as if they have very few thoughts about the people they represent. We pay taxes to the federal government and in turn our representatives are supposed to be good stewards of our money. Instead of being responsible with our money they spend it on ignorance like sending $10 million to Pakistan ... (click for more)

Good grief! Do you realize that the day after tomorrow, were it not for COVID distancing, we’d be standing in the kitchen, our arms locked at the elbows with another on both sides, and singing together “Auld Lang Syne?” This year is but a blur, but back in time we older boys would be eager to go out into New Year’s Eve, but the merriment of the moment could never stave off the mystical ... (click for more)

Tennessee’s Keon Johnson has shown a remarkable skill set and uncommon maturity for a freshman. Another equally impressive trait was on display last week during the Vols game against South Carolina Upstate, when he came out of the game and stood before coach Rick Barnes. Johnson didn’t turn away or flinch as Barnes dispensed the tough love that characterizes his coaching. The ... (click for more)

Since COVID-19 started holding us all hostage back in the spring, I decided not to make my usual predictions on college football in 2020. I enjoyed doing it in previous years but not this year. Each week during the season I would pick the winners in each and every SEC game. I picked correctly better than 77 percent of the time, which is pretty good. I then would pick the winners ... (click for more)


