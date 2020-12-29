Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths, 490 New Cases, Record 232 Hospitalized And Record 64 In ICU; Tennessee Has 4,797 New Cases, 122 More COVID Deaths





Hamilton County reported 490 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with a record 232 patients hospitalized and a record 64 in Intensive Care Units. Thirteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 105 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 28,283.There were three more deaths from the virus in the county on Tuesday, one male and two females, two White and one undetermined, one between the ages of 51-60 and two between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 264.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 24,529, which is 87 percent, and there are 3,490 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 572,589 on Tuesday with 4,797 new cases.There have been 122 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,710, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 3,060 people hospitalized from the virus, 70 more than on Monday.Testing numbers are above 5.520 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 493,743, 86 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,542 cases, up 4; 9 deathsBradley County: 8,845, up 91; 65 deathsGrundy County: 1,170 cases, up 8; 18 deaths, up 2Marion County: 1,807 cases, up 16; 25 deathsMeigs County: 935 cases, up 1; 15 deathsPolk County: 1,132 cases, up 18; 16 deathsRhea County: 3,099 cases, up 32; 46 deathsSequatchie County: 1,136 cases, up 13; 11 deaths, up 1Knox 31,684 cases, up 270; 279 deaths, up 7Davidson 59,694 cases, up 349; 556 deaths, up 7Shelby 65,282 cases, up 277; 875 deaths, up 16