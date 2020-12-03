HCSO Corrections Deputy Assaulted By Inmate On Tuesday

A Hamilton County Corrections deputy was assaulted on Tuesday on the first floor of the jail by inmate Marvin Dewayne Thompson. The assault took place as inmate Thompson attempted to escape by first defeating the cell door, then initially overpowering the corrections deputy, taking his pepper spray and attempting to take jail keys. The deputy was able to maintain control of the keys, and the inmate retreated to the cell.

During the attempted escape, the deputy sustained an injury to his right eye that will require considerable follow up medical treatment and has not returned back to work.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, “Every day our corrections personnel perform an extremely difficult and often dangerous job to ensure both the safety of our community as well as inmates in our correctional facility. Unlike law enforcement personnel who are seen daily, our corrections personnel perform their duties in a confined environment. This assault highlights the challenges they face and the incredible work they do daily.”

Thompson is charged with aggravated assault on police, robbery, and attempted escape.

No further details are available at this time.