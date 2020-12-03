 Thursday, December 3, 2020 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


HCSO Corrections Deputy Assaulted By Inmate On Tuesday

Thursday, December 3, 2020
Marvin Thompson
Marvin Thompson

A Hamilton County Corrections deputy was assaulted on Tuesday on the first floor of the jail by inmate Marvin Dewayne Thompson. The assault took place as inmate Thompson attempted to escape by first defeating the cell door, then initially overpowering the corrections deputy, taking his pepper spray and attempting to take jail keys. The deputy was able to maintain control of the keys, and the inmate retreated to the cell.

During the attempted escape, the deputy sustained an injury to his right eye that will require considerable follow up medical treatment and has not returned back to work. 

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, “Every day our corrections personnel perform an extremely difficult and often dangerous job to ensure both the safety of our community as well as inmates in our correctional facility.

Unlike law enforcement personnel who are seen daily, our corrections personnel perform their duties in a confined environment. This assault highlights the challenges they face and the incredible work they do daily.”

Thompson is charged with aggravated assault on police, robbery, and attempted escape.

No further details are available at this time.

 


December 3, 2020

Georgia Has 53 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,419 New Cases

December 3, 2020

HCSO Corrections Deputy Assaulted By Inmate On Tuesday

December 3, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 53 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,879. There were 4,419 new cases, the highest day recorded ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County Corrections deputy was assaulted on Tuesday on the first floor of the jail by inmate Marvin Dewayne Thompson. The assault took place as inmate Thompson attempted to escape by ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, CURTIS EDWIN 8334 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 53 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,419 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 53 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,879. There were 4,419 new cases, the highest day recorded since July 24, as that total reached 433,353 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 35,571, up 245 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa ... (click for more)

HCSO Corrections Deputy Assaulted By Inmate On Tuesday

A Hamilton County Corrections deputy was assaulted on Tuesday on the first floor of the jail by inmate Marvin Dewayne Thompson. The assault took place as inmate Thompson attempted to escape by first defeating the cell door, then initially overpowering the corrections deputy, taking his pepper spray and attempting to take jail keys. The deputy was able to maintain control of the ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Police Department Is Not Perfect But

The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department or police departments around the world, they are not perfect, they make mistakes, unlike the newly proposed “Community Control Board” that is perfect from the onset. Yesterday, I heard the sheriff of Ramsey County, St. Paul, Mn. say, “Crime is rampant in Dollar Generals, Walgreens, CVS, etc. stores in St. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My One Memory

I have a peculiar affliction – one of many, I might add – where my brain doesn’t allow me to remember much of my past. Seriously, you can ask me what Super Bowl I attended in New Orleans and I cannot tell you the two teams that played. Ask me what year I watched Jack Nicklaus walk up the 18 th at Augusta to win his last Masters and I draw a total blank. I’ve had over 150 surgeries, ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce Start of Foundation

Since its inception, the Red Wolves have been very intent on being equally as impactful off the pitch as they are on it. The organization has been consistently active in the community over the past two years, most recently providing thousands of meals to children in need affected by school closures due to COVID-19. This week, owner Bob Martino and Lana Martino took the intent to ... (click for more)

2021 Southern Scuffle Canceled Due To Covid-19 Pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Southern Scuffle. This year's tournament was set to be the 10th version of the Scuffle in Chattanooga. "After discussions with our administration and tournament organizers, we don't feel like putting on an open tournament in this environment ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors