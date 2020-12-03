Hamilton County Has 432 New COVID Cases, 3 New Deaths, Record High 151 Hospitalizations; Tennessee Has 3,967 New COVID Cases, 93 More Deaths

Hamilton County reported 467 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The new total is 19,501.



There were three more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Thursday, one male and two females, one was White, one was Black and one was not yet determined, two were between the ages of 61-70 and one was between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 164.

Hamilton County had 151 patients hospitalized from the virus, the highest record to date, with an additional 33 suspected cases.

Of those, 90 are county residents, another record high. There are 26 people in intensive care.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 16,709, which is 86 percent, and there are 2,628 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 388,252 on Thursday with 3,967 new cases. There have been 93 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,781, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,476 people hospitalized from the virus, 2 less than on Wednesday.There have been 347,412 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.593 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,224 cases, up 13; 5 deathsBradley County: 5,716 cases, up 73; 37 deathsGrundy County: 806 cases, up 3; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,187 cases, up 21; 19 deathsMeigs County: 525 cases, up 3; 12 deathsPolk County: 709 cases, up 4; 15 deathsRhea County: 1,878 cases, up 19; 36 deaths, up 3Sequatchie County: 584 cases, up 18; 5 deaths