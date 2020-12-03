Health Providers Need Help In Wake Of Latest COVID-19 Surge

Local healthcare providers need help in the wake of a new COVID-19 surge.

They said:

WE NEED YOU! As you are aware, the COVID pandemic tasks our medical professionals and resources.

We continue to be proactive with our local hospitals, long-term care facilities and the Hamilton County Health Department in regards to the pandemic in our healthcare facilities. We are seeking additional clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals to help meet these projected needs.

If you are interested, please contact our Emergency Operations Center at (423) 209-5400 or email at hamiltoncountyeoc@hamiltontn. gov with your licensed skill set and contact information.

Thank you for stepping up and helping our community.