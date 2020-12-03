 Thursday, December 3, 2020 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Providers Need Help In Wake Of Latest COVID-19 Surge

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Local healthcare providers need help in the wake of a new COVID-19 surge.

 

They said:

 

WE NEED YOU! As you are aware, the COVID pandemic tasks our medical professionals and resources.

 

We continue to be proactive with our local hospitals, long-term care facilities and the Hamilton County Health Department in regards to the pandemic in our healthcare facilities.

We are seeking additional clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals to help meet these projected needs.

 

If you are interested, please contact our Emergency Operations Center at (423) 209-5400 or email at hamiltoncountyeoc@hamiltontn.gov with your licensed skill set and contact information.  

 

Thank you for stepping up and helping our community.


The Police Department Is Not Perfect But

The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department or police departments around the world, they are not perfect, they make mistakes, unlike the newly proposed “Community Control Board” that is perfect from the onset. Yesterday, I heard the sheriff of Ramsey County, St. Paul, Mn. say, “Crime is rampant in Dollar Generals, Walgreens, CVS, etc. stores in St. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My One Memory

I have a peculiar affliction – one of many, I might add – where my brain doesn’t allow me to remember much of my past. Seriously, you can ask me what Super Bowl I attended in New Orleans and I cannot tell you the two teams that played. Ask me what year I watched Jack Nicklaus walk up the 18 th at Augusta to win his last Masters and I draw a total blank. I’ve had over 150 surgeries, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce Start of Foundation

Since its inception, the Red Wolves have been very intent on being equally as impactful off the pitch as they are on it. The organization has been consistently active in the community over the past two years, most recently providing thousands of meals to children in need affected by school closures due to COVID-19. This week, owner Bob Martino and Lana Martino took the intent to ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Remembering Junior And Lonnie

Lonnie Sadler and Junior Atterton each passed away this week. I always remember them as fresh-faced high school athletes. though they were closer to my own age than I even realized. Lonnie was a couple of years behind me at Madison High School just outside of Nashville. He was an outstanding running back who was recently chosen as one of the top 50 prep football players in Nashville ... (click for more)


