Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHLEY, LAKESHA NICOLE

12 KINGSTON STREET RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

-----

BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE

1906 SHARP ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

-----

BROWN, DYLAN COLE

4312 LOWES GAP ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500

-----

CANNON, STEPHANIE AMANDA

1212 B GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

CARGLE, TONYA MICHELLE

1205 PEACHTREE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN

16029 PROVIDENCE ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

-----

COSPER, RONALD LAVON

866 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 374064110

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

CRAIG, DELBERT WAYNE

2305 ELMENDORF STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA

2709 Citico Ave, Apt H4 Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

-----

DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

-----

DEKINE, KIARA N

4612 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162221

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

-----

DILL, BARRY LEE

Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

EAGLE, BRIAN MATTHEW

3008 NOAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

FLIPPEN, PAYTON BARKSDALE

7111 LESLIE DELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

-----

FOSTER, COURTNEY MARSHE

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

FOSTER, ROBERT LOUIS

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)

-----

GARREN, KATHERINE M

216 BRYAN DR DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON

4052 HOMER STREET APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT UNDER $1,000

-----

GRAY, ANGEL DENISE

1 E 11TH ST APT 1011 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

-----

HARBAUGH, ASHLEY NICOLE

607 SOUNTH LANDON MIAMASBURG, 45332

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

HOOD, TAYLOR MICHELLE

5442 CHESAPEAKE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

-----

HUDSON, ANTHONY THOMAS

2108 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

IACINO, MICHAEL JOSEPH

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

-----

JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL

2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

-----

JONES, ZACHARY

2404 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

KEEL, MICHAEL J

110 WEST RIDGEWOOD DR APT C4 REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

KETNER, SAMUEL R

351 CAMERON RD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

EVADING ARREST

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS DRIVING

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

-----

LONES, AMY

1409 VALLEY VIEW RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

LOY, KATRINA MARIE

3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

-----

MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE

604 BACON TRAIL APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 374122145

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

PARKS, SHANTELL DENISE

5517 DONOVAN LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

HARASSMENT

-----

PITMON, MARQUISE

1101 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081602

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

-----

POWELL, DARYL LEBRON

6409 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

-----

RAMSEY, ALEXIS SIERRA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

-----

RICHARDSON, JAMES AUSTIN

5001 NEWPORT DRIVE APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

ROBBINS, ANTHONY LEBRON

1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022134

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

SANTORA, AMBER NICOLE

1903 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

SCOTT, ZACHARY G

7710 ASPEN LODGE WAT APT 406 CHATTANOOGA,, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

-----

SIMPSON, JACOBIA DANYELL

2108 ALLIN ST Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

SMITH, BRYAN DIONNE

2710 WOODSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY EVADING

MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

-----

SMITH, RICHARD ONEAL

4835 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

STALLION, TYERI L

7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

-----

STOREY, KENDALL DAUNTAE

4409 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434745

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

-----

TATE, WILLIAM PARKER

176 DURANCE DR FLINESTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

-----

THOMPSON, CHRISTINA LOUISE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

-----

WILLIAMS, JERMAINE DEVARG

115 SAVANAH WAY FT.

OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT