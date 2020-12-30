Police Say Hubbard, Pitmon Carried Out Facebook Marketplace Holdup

Chattanooga Police said Tyjarrius Hubband and Marquise Pitmon carried out a Facebook Marketplace holdup and are facing charges of aggravated robbery. Both are 19.

Police on Nov. 28 responded to the report of a robbery at a location on Conner Street. Two men said they were robbed at gunpoint during a Facebook Marketplace encounter.

One said he was robbed of $2,500 in cash. The other said he gave up his sister's iPhone X and $90 in cash.

The victims said they were trying to purchase an iPhone 8 for $180.

The suspects fled in a navy blue Nissan (possibly an Altima).

An officer was able to find a Facebook profile of Hubbard under BHig Top, it was stated.

The account was soon deleted, but the officer had made a screen shot, police said.

The victims picked Hubbard and Pitmon out of lineups. They said Hubbard was carrying a large caliber black pistol and Pitmon had an olive-colored large caliber pistol. Police said an officer was able to obtain a Facebook video with Hubbard and Pitmon displaying those same described firearms.

Pitmon was arrested on Monday night and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Hubbard was out on bond after being arrested in early February after an Hispanic man said he was robbed and beat up after a late practice at the Highland Park Soccer Fields.

At the time, police said it was the second time that Hubbard had been charged with aggravated robbery.

They also said that it was the third time a victim had reported being robbed by three young black males who left in a gray sedan.

In the incident on Jan. 21, the man said the teens approached his Kia Optima as he was leaving the soccer fields. He said one got in his back seat.

He said the other two approached the driver side door and one of them brandished a handgun.

The man said when he refused demands that he turn over his belongings he was punched in the head and face.

The pair then took his money and the key to his vehicle.

They left in a gray four-door Volkswagen Jetta.