Cleveland Police Looking For Jordan Rogers As Person Of Interest In Murder Of Antwuan Stokes

Cleveland Police said they are searching for a woman as a person of interest in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Antwuan Stokes on Monday.

Police are looking for Jordan Rogers, 21, in connection with the fatal shooting on Bernham Drive.

Police said, "Anyone who has contact with Rogers, or knows her whereabouts, is urged to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 423-476-7511. You may also leave a confidential tip via CPD’s Facebook inbox."

Cleveland Police responded to a shots fired call at 179 Bernham Dr. NW.

Officers found a man deceased in the roadway.

Police are searching for a tan 2008 Chevrolet Malibu believed to have been used by the shooter.

Antwuan Stokes was in the news in July 2015 when police said he was shot "in broad daylight" by a rival gang member.