Man Who Blew Away Part Of His Face With Shotgun In Suicide Attempt Is Arrested For Actions Toward Wife, Children

A Harrison man who blew away the lower portion of his face by shooting himself with a shotgun has been arrested for his actions toward his wife and three children during the incident.

Justin Antonio Derrick Brown, 30, is charged with four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, four counts of aggravated domestic assault, three counts of aggravated child abuse, interference with emergency calls, reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Sheriff's Office was called to the incident on Nov. 9 at 9500 Birchwood Pike.

After seeing the extensive facial injuries to Brown, he was quickly taken to Erlanger Hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

His wife said he had shot himself in an attempt to commit suicide. She said she and the small children witnessed the incident.

She said she had been involved in a heated argument with her husband earlier in the day because she wanted to go out of town to visit a friend and he did not want to go. She said when he got home from work the argument got even more heated.

She said he had consumed several sips of beer.

The wife said he got a shotgun, took her phone from her so she could not call 911, and began to throw her clothes out on the porch. She said she tried to get her children dressed and out of the house.

She said Brown pointed the shotgun at her and the three children who were standing behind her. She said she knew the shotgun was loaded.

The wife said he pushed the muzzle of the shotgun into her abdomen and threatened to shoot her if she left. She said he told her he would shoot and kill anyone who came to get her, including members of her family. She said he stated that he would shoot at any responding officers so they would be forced to shoot and kill him.

She said after he pushed the shotgun into her abdomen he raised the shotgun and fired into the ceiling. She said the sound was so loud that the children became very afraid.

The wife said she tried to reason with him and eventually got him to put the shotgun down. However, she said he became mad and threatened to shoot himself because she was leaving him. She said he would not give her phone back and he sat on the couch with the shotgun pointed at himself.

The wife said at that time she was able to get herself and the children outside and into her pickup truck. She said when she tried to start the vehicle that Brown reached inside and grabbed her wallet. She said he punched the side mirror of the vehicle.

She said she buckled the children in, started the truck, and began to drive away. She said her husband said something she could not hear, glared at her, then shot himself. She said her children saw their father shoot himself.

A couple across the street who have emergency training said when they got to the scene that Brown was still holding the shotgun. The man said he instructed Brown to put down the gun and he complied.

Detectives found a hole in the ceiling and located the wife's cell phone on the back porch of the double wide trailer home.

Physicians said the blast had caused severe damage to the lower face, but it had missed the brain and was survivable. He has full vision in one eye and full use of his arms and legs, it was stated. He was released from the hospital in early December.

He has been served with an order not to go around his wife and children.

Detectives said due to the circumstances of the case, they were required by law to arrest Brown.