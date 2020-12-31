President Trump To Campaign In Dalton For GOP Senate Candidates On Day Before High Stakes Runoff Election

President Donald Trump will campaign in Dalton, Ga., for two Republican Senate candidates in an election closely watched around the country.

He is set to join Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler at the Dalton Regional Airport.

The campaign appearance is set for Jan. 4 - the day before the election.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

Airport Road will be closed to all traffic (except residents) at noon. All guests for the event will be shuttled via bus from the Mall. The first guests will be allowed in the airport at 2 p.m. There is no parking (except for VIPs) at the airport.

