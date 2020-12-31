 Thursday, December 31, 2020 60.0°F   overcast   Overcast

President Trump To Campaign In Dalton For GOP Senate Candidates On Day Before High Stakes Runoff Election

Thursday, December 31, 2020

President Donald Trump will campaign in Dalton, Ga., for two Republican Senate candidates in an election closely watched around the country.

He is set to join Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler at the Dalton Regional Airport.

The campaign appearance is set for Jan. 4 - the day before the election.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

Airport Road will be closed to all traffic (except residents) at noon.  All guests for the event will be shuttled via bus from the Mall.  The first guests will be allowed in the airport at 2 p.m.  There is no parking (except for VIPs) at the airport. 

GET YOUR TICKET HERE


President Trump To Campaign In Dalton For GOP Senate Candidates On Day Before High Stakes Runoff Election

Georgia Has 68 More COVID Deaths And A Record 8,551 New Cases

McCallie School Announces School Delay With Virtual Classes Beginning Jan. 11; On-Campus Classes Set To Start Jan. 19


President Donald Trump will campaign in Dalton, Ga., for two Republican Senate candidates in an election closely watched around the country. He is set to join Senators David Perdue and Kelly

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 68 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,872. There was a record 8,551 new cases, as that total

McCallie officials announce classes will not resume until Jan. 11 and will be virtual for the week. On-campus classes will resume Jan. 19. The following letter was sent to students and parents



President Trump To Campaign In Dalton For GOP Senate Candidates On Day Before High Stakes Runoff Election

President Donald Trump will campaign in Dalton, Ga., for two Republican Senate candidates in an election closely watched around the country. He is set to join Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler at the Dalton Regional Airport. The campaign appearance is set for Jan. 4 - the day before the election. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Airport Road

Georgia Has 68 More COVID Deaths And A Record 8,551 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 68 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,872. There was a record 8,551 new cases, as that total reached 566,676 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 42,084, up 306 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,245 cases, up 60;

Opinion

Washington Math: 1 Step Forward, 2 Steps Back, But There's A Better Way

As we wrap up 2020, it's clear that half of America is exhilarated over this year's electoral results. The other half is anything but. One side is cheering. The other side is jeering. One side will watch with eager anticipation for what Washington will now do. The other side is eager to do all it can to block and disrupt. Four years ago, these same groups were in reverse roles.

Roy Exum: I Am Begging You

In the last few weeks, I have casually asked a multitude of others, "Hey … you gonna' take the vaccine?" and I am disheartened over the good, intelligent and very nice people who tell me they are not. The overwhelming reason, which most refuse to admit, is fear. The easy-to-swallow reason is that they don't trust doctors. Not long ago some misguided physicians all signed a letter

Sports

Pre-Season Pick Furman Hands UTC First Loss

The Furman Paladins are the pre-season pick to win the Southern Conference men's basketball title and the Chattanooga Mocs had a great pre-conference run by winning all nine of their games. These two teams squared off at McKenzie Arena Wednesday afternoon and the visitors from Greenville, S.C. were victorious by a 77-73 margin after holding a 35-34 edge at intermission. Furman

Vols Easily Handle Missouri On The Road

A dominant defensive effort and an efficient shooting mark of .500 (27-54) from the field pushed the seventh-ranked Tennessee basketball team past 12th-ranked Missouri, 73-53, to open SEC play Wednesday. The Vols (7-0, 1-0 SEC) held Missouri (6-1, 0-1 SEC) to just .364 shooting from the field and forced 21 turnovers on the defensive end. UT is also off to its best start


